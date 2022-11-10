https://sputniknews.com/20221110/british-mps-using-im-a-celebrity-app-to-vote-matt-hancock-into-bushtucker-trials-1103992484.html
British MPs Using 'I'm A Celebrity' App to Vote Matt Hancock Into 'Bushtucker Trials'
British MPs Using 'I'm A Celebrity' App to Vote Matt Hancock Into 'Bushtucker Trials'
Philandering former health secretary Matt Hancock's decision to appear on long-running reality TV show 'I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here' has prompted...
British parliamentarians are downloading a mobile phone app to vote for MP-turned-reality TV star Matt Hancock to endure stomach-turning survival challenges.Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris told British TV that "quite a lot" of his fellow MPs and members of the House of Lords were using the voting app for 'I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!" to torment the disgraced former health secretaryThe app allows users to vote for which contestant — many of whom stretch the definition of "celebrity" — will have to face the next vomit-inducing 'Bushtucker Trial' of eating creepy-crawlies or unappetising items of a marsupial's anatomy.Asked flatly if he was telling the truth about his colleagues, the minister said: "Yes, of course." But he agreed that it was "totally inappropriate" for Hancock to be "on the other side of the world" and not representing his constituents in the House of Commons."I've read this morning what he said about how he wants to prove that all MPs are human," Heaton-Harris said. "But I think we do that every day in our constituencies and what we do in parliament."At Prime Minister's Questions on Wednesday Neil Coyle — who was suspended from the Labour Party in February after telling a journalist of Chinese descent that fellow MP Barry Gardiner was in the pay of fictional oriental villain Fu Manchu — told those heckling him from the government benches they could "go eat Kangaroo testicles" in reference to a famous previous Bushtucker Trial.Hancock, elected for the ruling Conservatives, has also had the party whip withdrawn over his decision to appear on the programme.
