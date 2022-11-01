https://sputniknews.com/20221101/hancocks-15-minutes-ex-minister-loses-tory-whip-after-signing-up-for-im-a-celebrity-1102915162.html

Hancock's 15 Minutes: Ex-Minister Loses Tory Whip After Signing Up For 'I'm a Celebrity'

The member for West Suffolk, who was forced to resign his ministerial job after his affair with a colleague was exposed, could find temptation in his jungle... 01.11.2022, Sputnik International

Disgraced former health secretary Matt Hancock has had the government whip withdrawn after signing up for 'I'm a Celebrity — Get Me Out of Here'.Tory Chief Whip Simon Hart confirmed on Tuesday that Hancock was already out of the Conservative parliamentary group after agreeing to appear on the news series of the reality TV show hosted by Ant McPartlan and Dec Donnelly.Hancock has been a backbench MP since he was forced to resign in June 2021. That was after CCTV footage emerged of him canoodling in his Whitehall office with his aide Gina Coladangelo, a friend from his days at Oxford University who he personally appointed.The hapless minister apologised publicly for breaking COVID-19 social distancing rules, but not cheating on his wife who he promptly left for his mistress.The news prompted outpourings of ridicule and disgust on social media, with some referencing the stomach-turning 'Bushtucker Trials' contestants have to endure on the Australian jungle set of the show. "Fair to say Matt Hanckock's local Conservative Association is unimpressed. Andy Drummond, deputy chairman (political) of West Suffolk Conservative Association, told PA: 'I’m looking forward to him eating a kangaroo’s penis. Quote me. You can quote me that.'," tweeted journalist David Hughes."What can one say about Matthew Hancock, the tinpot Covid tyrant, now signed up for 'I'm a Celebrity'? How can people be simultaneously ridiculous and sinister? Yet they are," wrote columnist Peter Hitchens.The former minister could have a chance at more illicit trysts on the show, famous for hooking up 'glamour model' Katie Price, AKA Jordan, with Aussie one-hit wonder Peter Andre.Other household names booked for the new series include jailbird popstar Boy George and former England rugby union star Mike Tindall, the husband of Princess Anne's daughter Zara. The tradition of dubious 'celebrity' guests on the series continues with the inclusion of Olivia Attwood, famous only for being on another reality TV show, Love Island.Hancock is not the first serving MP to appear on a reality TV programme.Outspoken broadcaster George Galloway joined the cast for the fourth series of Celebrity Big Brother in 2006, taking three weeks out of sitting as the member for Bethnal Green and Bow in east London. Galloway had won the seat as candidate for the now-defunct Respect party, which he co-founded after he was expelled from the Labour Party for criticising the 2003 invasion of Iraq.Highlights of the show included 'Gorgeous George' pretending to be a cat and lapping imaginary milk out of actress Rula Lenska's cupped hands.

