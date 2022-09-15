https://sputniknews.com/20220915/not-a-celebrity-role-people-of-sussex-petition-to-strip-harry--meghan-of-royal-titles-1100819594.html

'Not a Celebrity Role': People of Sussex Petition to Strip Harry & Meghan of Royal Titles

'Not a Celebrity Role': People of Sussex Petition to Strip Harry & Meghan of Royal Titles

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle received their royal titles of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex from Queen Elizabeth II when they wed in May 2018. 15.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-15T14:04+0000

2022-09-15T14:04+0000

2022-09-15T14:04+0000

uk

uk royal family

prince harry

meghan markle

queen elizabeth ii

king charles iii

world

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/19/1095023321_0:28:3073:1756_1920x0_80_0_0_59d2a9512700d8a53d6fd5d95fbc9e31.jpg

Several petitions have requested that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who gave up their senior royal roles in 2020 and moved to Montecito, California, be stripped of their royal titles.The Parallel Parliament filed a petition following the couple’s move that stated:Weighing in on the petition, rejected in 2021, royal expert Hilary Fordwich told Fox News Digital:Prince Harry and Meghan Markle became the Duke and Duchess of Sussex when the late Queen Elizabeth II granted them their royal rank following their wedding in May 2018.Prince Harry’s father, King Charles III, who has ascended the throne following the demise of Britain’s longest-serving monarch, has continued to give the couple their royal titles.Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were "welcomed with open arms at the time" after their title appointing, Hilary Fordwich was cited by Fox News Digital as recalling.However, in 2020, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down as senior royals in the family purchased a $14 million home in Montecito, California, where they set off to live a life of financial independence and raise their two children: Archie and Lilibet.After the duo “broke ranks” with the royal fold, a succession of online petitions surfaced, with Prince Harry increasingly facing scrutiny by the media and British citizens.The couple proceeded to drop so-called “truth bombs” in a succession of tell-all interviews, shedding light on the inner workings of Buckingham Palace.In Apple TV+’s mental health docuseries, "The Me You Can’t See," Prince Harry dished to host Oprah Winfrey that the royal fold gave him nothing but "total silence and total neglect" in response to Meghan Markle’s difficulty adjusting to her new life at the palace.In the March 2021 bombshell interview Meghan Markle lobbed some exposive accusations about the royal family involving racism. According to her, there was a conversation with a member of the family and Prince Harry about their son, Archie, and "how dark” he “was going to be.""They didn’t want him to be a prince, or princess, depending on what the gender would be," Markle said.The couple repeatedly touched upon their struggles with being in the crosshairs of the media frenzy.Regarding the petition to remove Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal titles, royal expert Hilary Fordwich was cited as saying:Looking ahead, the royal expert speculated that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would continue to keep their royal titles "unless Parliament says otherwise.""They can also keep the His Royal Highness/Her Royal Highness, currently, but that could be changed. Diana Princess of Wales had hers rescinded. She lost the HRH honorific," she said.

https://sputniknews.com/20220914/prince-harry-not-allowed-to-wear-military-uniform-to-grandmothers-funeral-says-buckingham-palace-1100744073.html

https://sputniknews.com/20220830/meghan-markle-hits-out-at-british-press-claims-they-called-her-children-the-n-word-1100168722.html

https://sputniknews.com/20220910/meghan-markle-didnt-join-harry-at-queens-deathbed-over-high-tensions-with-royals-1100639869.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

uk, uk royal family, prince harry, meghan markle, queen elizabeth ii, king charles iii