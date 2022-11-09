https://sputniknews.com/20221109/us-house-candidate-we-need-to-cut-back-on-distributing-money-to-americans-to-fix-inflation-1103950847.html

US House Candidate: We Need to Cut Back on Distributing Money to Americans to Fix Inflation

As votes are still being counted after millions of Americans cast their ballot in the November 8 midterms, Sputnik has spoken with Jonathan Chavez, Republican...

Sputnik: According to recent polls, Democrats and Republicans have roughly equal chances of a majority in the Senate. The key role in this midterm elactions will be played by the results of the elections in Georgia, since this is a battleground state. What do you think of the Republicans' chances? Is there a possibility they could win the Senate?Jonathan Chavez: I think there's a very good chance that Republicans can win and pick up a lot of seats, especially in Georgia. In my district, it's a little bit different because it's a very heavily Democratic area. So it's going to be a tough fight. And I've always known that going into this election, that this was going to be an uphill battle. However, because of what's been going on recently with the economy, with inflation and everything else that's going on within the world, I think more people are slowly turning towards the Republican side rather than the Democrat side. Since everything that has happened within the past two years has been from Democrat policy, we've seen it go in a decline. So I think now more people are willing to give Republicans more of a chance, especially in Georgia, to actually try and fix the economy and kind of correct some of the wrongs that have been done.Sputnik: What do you think will change on the world stage with the arrival of Republicans?Jonathan Chavez: As far as the world stage, I think with a Republican Congress, what I would like to see is that we are more open and amenable to reaching out to our neighbors across the aisle in all countries. I think even in America, what we've seen is people have drawn a line in the sand and they've taken one stance or the other. They're not willing to reach out to their neighbors. And we have to all remember that we're all humans, we all live on this planet, and we all need to be hospitable to each other, no matter what our beliefs, no matter what our situations, we are humans and we need to help each other. And I think that's where it needs to start, is that recognizing that we need to help each other, no matter what. And I think that we've lost that. I think we've looked to the news and we've made up our own minds that certain people have certain beliefs so that they're my enemy. But in actuality, everybody has different beliefs. But we are essentially here to help each other. And that's what I believe. And I think that's what I would like to bring to the Republican Party to push forward to that. No matter what you hear on the news or what you think with your own mind, that you have to remember with your heart, that we need to also help each other and reach out for that human side, you know, for all of us. And that would be make a better, stronger world stage that we can all work together. It may not work 100 percent of the time. And we're going to have fights, we're going to have disagreements. But at least if we can start to make that change, I think we can make this a better place.Sputnik: What can ordinary Americans get out of a GOP-led legislature that Democrats haven't been able to offer?Jonathan Chavez: I think that people have seen with the current administration and the direction it has taken America to is that it's going in the wrong direction. And I think it's because of their economic policy that we have. We're starting to feel this. We're starting to feel the inflation because of the wrong decisions made from COVID, because maybe it didn't have all the information, the lockdown institutions, the lockdown businesses. And now we're starting to feel that impact. And we're also feeling the fact that people don't understand economics quite as efficiently as they should. Thinking that by distributing more money to Americans or spending more money and creating more policy that it's fixing the inflationary problems when it's not - it's actually just adding to it. When we look at examples, what happened in Zimbabwe is a prime example of what happens when hyperinflation happens. And I think because of that, people are realizing that maybe this wasn’t the right direction. And I think that's why they're trying to take a look at a different way to look at their political party and maybe give someone else a chance. And that's what I'm hoping for in my district.Sputnik: What are the ways for Republicans to cope with the ongoing energy crisis and inflation?Jonathan Chavez: What Democrats are offering is they keep offering free money. They keep saying that more money will fix the problems when it's not. What we need to do is we need to cut back on our spending. We need to cut back on distributing money to the American public to fix this inflationary crisis. Because in order to tap it down, what we need to do is we need to pull back on that spending. As we learned from Japan in the early seventies - this is exactly what they did...what they had to do when they had a very tough inflationary crisis is they had to pull back on their economic spending and their government policy. And what they did is they created a rough couple of years, but then after that, they were able to write the policies and fix the inflationary process. That's what we need to do, and I think that's what Americans need to understand, is that we're in this mixed mix right now and there's really no easy way out of it. And what we're going to have to do is we're gonna have to buckle down and ride through it to get out of it. I think the Democrat plan is trying to appease everybody by giving everybody more money, making more policy that appeases everybody when actually giving them the straight answer. The unpopular answer is that we need to really fix this and to fix this, we need to stop spending money. And not a lot of people are willing to hear that. But I think that's what Republicans are willing to do versus what Democrats are willing to do. One of the ways that we can help with at least the energy crisis is when we shut down the energy problems in America with meaning, we stopped drilling, we stopped creating an independent America for them, for our own energy. So by not drilling, by excluding fracking, what we're doing is we're not creating an independent America where we can rely on ourselves for energy. Instead, what we created is by this green energy push is now what happened is everybody is pushing to stop oil drilling, stop fracking. But actually the technology isn't there for green energy yet. What I believe is we need to have a pathway of 10 to 20 years where we can have the technology catch up with green energy that would replace oil and coal. However, that's going to take time and that can't happen overnight. And that's what people need to understand. And with the oil companies and coal refineries and everything else, we need to help them to transition into that green energy over the next several years, rather than pull the plug from one minute to the next and then leave us in this lynch that we're in now where we have an energy crisis, we have high gas prices. And as far as inflation, like I said, we just need a cut down on monetary spending. We need to implement bills that are very strategic, that deal directly with the issues without throwing money at it. I think what the government seems to think is that by throwing money at problems, it fixes it when actually that just creates problems. So we need to pull back on that mentality and not spend so much money to fix the inflationary crisis.

