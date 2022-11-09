https://sputniknews.com/20221109/dont-lick-sonoran-desert-toad-us-national-park-service-warns-1103922114.html

Don't Lick Sonoran Desert Toad, US National Park Service Warns

Don't Lick Sonoran Desert Toad, US National Park Service Warns

The US National Park Service has issued a bizarre official appeal to tourists. In its message on social media, the agency asks guests... not to lick any inhabitants of the park, especially toads.Sonoran Desert toads have enjoyed a lot of attention from fans of psychedelic trips. These animals produce a psychedelic chemical called 5-MeO-DMT, which the amphibian uses to protect itself from predators. This substance causes euphoria, a feeling of warmth, as well as strong visual and auditory hallucinations.As a result, there are so many people who want to try this psychedelic experience that Sonoran Desert toads are threatened with extinction. Poachers collect them to make drugs and sell them, and some people even want to keep them at home for drug use, according to media reports.According to the state's Department of Game & Fish, in New Mexico, the toads are even considered threatened due to "collectors that want to use the animal for drug use".However, the poison of the toad can also be fatal. For example, there are cases when even large dogs that attacked these amphibians died.Almost the only natural enemy of the Colorado toad are raccoons, who manage to turn amphibians on their backs while avoiding contact with the poisonous mucus that covers the upper part of the toad's body.

