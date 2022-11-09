https://sputniknews.com/20221109/dont-lick-sonoran-desert-toad-us-national-park-service-warns-1103922114.html
Don't Lick Sonoran Desert Toad, US National Park Service Warns
Don't Lick Sonoran Desert Toad, US National Park Service Warns
Bufo alvarius, or toads of the Sonoran desert, reaches about 18 centimeters in length, lives in the Southwestern United States фтв produces psychedelic... 09.11.2022, Sputnik International
2022-11-09T07:27+0000
2022-11-09T07:27+0000
2022-11-09T07:27+0000
viral
toad
drugs
us
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/09/1103921967_0:159:3076:1889_1920x0_80_0_0_5201fd82e91992f71c06cb3002517a9e.jpg
The US National Park Service has issued a bizarre official appeal to tourists. In its message on social media, the agency asks guests... not to lick any inhabitants of the park, especially toads.Sonoran Desert toads have enjoyed a lot of attention from fans of psychedelic trips. These animals produce a psychedelic chemical called 5-MeO-DMT, which the amphibian uses to protect itself from predators. This substance causes euphoria, a feeling of warmth, as well as strong visual and auditory hallucinations.As a result, there are so many people who want to try this psychedelic experience that Sonoran Desert toads are threatened with extinction. Poachers collect them to make drugs and sell them, and some people even want to keep them at home for drug use, according to media reports.According to the state's Department of Game & Fish, in New Mexico, the toads are even considered threatened due to "collectors that want to use the animal for drug use".However, the poison of the toad can also be fatal. For example, there are cases when even large dogs that attacked these amphibians died.Almost the only natural enemy of the Colorado toad are raccoons, who manage to turn amphibians on their backs while avoiding contact with the poisonous mucus that covers the upper part of the toad's body.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/09/1103921967_174:0:2903:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_e3a014f80db2a4d04817115691f69821.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
sonoran desert toad, us national park service, bufo alvarius, don't lick toads, tourists licking toads, toads that produce drugs,
sonoran desert toad, us national park service, bufo alvarius, don't lick toads, tourists licking toads, toads that produce drugs,
Don't Lick Sonoran Desert Toad, US National Park Service Warns
Bufo alvarius, or toads of the Sonoran desert, reaches about 18 centimeters in length, lives in the Southwestern United States фтв produces psychedelic chemical which the amphibian uses to protect itself from predators. However, it turned out that people are sometimes even more interested in toads than predators.
The US National Park Service has issued a bizarre official appeal to tourists. In its message on social media, the agency asks guests... not to lick any inhabitants of the park, especially toads.
"It can make you sick if you handle the frog or get the poison in your mouth," the park service said in a Facebook post. "As we say with most things you come across in a national park, whether it be a banana slug, unfamiliar mushroom, or a large toad with glowing eyes in the dead of night, please refrain from licking."
Sonoran Desert toads have enjoyed a lot of attention from fans of psychedelic trips. These animals produce a psychedelic chemical called 5-MeO-DMT, which the amphibian uses to protect itself from predators. This substance causes euphoria, a feeling of warmth, as well as strong visual and auditory hallucinations.
As a result, there are so many people who want to try this psychedelic experience that Sonoran Desert toads are threatened with extinction. Poachers collect them to make drugs and sell them, and some people even want to keep them at home for drug use, according to media reports.
According to the state's Department of Game & Fish, in New Mexico, the toads are even considered threatened due to "collectors that want to use the animal for drug use
".
However, the poison of the toad can also be fatal. For example, there are cases when even large dogs that attacked these amphibians died.
Almost the only natural enemy of the Colorado toad are raccoons, who manage to turn amphibians on their backs while avoiding contact with the poisonous mucus that covers the upper part of the toad's body.