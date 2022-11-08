https://sputniknews.com/20221108/diving-into-an-abidjan-smokehouse-doing-nothing-but-begging--taking-drugs-1103885343.html

Diving Into an Abidjan Smokehouse: ‘Doing Nothing But Begging & Taking Drugs’

Hidden from public eyes, just behind a tarpaulin, at the end of a wall, in a busy street, under a bridge, or on the side of a railway line, they gather, again and again, to indulge in this dangerous habit. These places, called smoking rooms, are typical of the Ivory Coast and attract thousands of cannabis, heroin and crack addicts day and night. This cocaine and cannabis user knows firsthand that psychotropic substances have "totally" destroyed her life. "I've been using drugs for 20 years. It was an acquaintance who got me into it. He is a friend. He died from a drug-related illness," she told Sputnik on condition of anonymity.Burned out, she wants to give up this habit, but has had no success. Her willpower is not enough."I can't sleep anymore. I do nothing with my life except begging and using drugs. I beg in the street and when I earn some money, I go to the ghetto to consume," she lamented.The story of Sputnik's other interlocutor is just as horrifying. He has been using drugs for 26 years. He also had a friend who turned his life upside down.Opposite EffectAccording to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, 12% of Ivorians aged 15 to 64 were drug users in 2016. The number of smoking rooms, which exploded after the 2011 Civil War, can be counted in the thousands across the country. Determined to put an end to this "gangrene," the authorities have launched a massive program to shut down these places. But the measure seems to have been counterproductive.A Notable IncreaseThe scourge of consumption affects all categories of people of all ages. "Men, women, adults, youth. Various social levels: the rich, the poor, the workers, the unemployed, the pupils and students are found in places called ghettos," Yahi Serge said.According to him, the increase in cases has been significant in recent months. "We carried out a study with the organization Doctors of the World on the number of people who use drugs in Abidjan. In March, we counted 6,460 people using drugs and today, we have 7,600 consumers in the Abidjan area," Mr. Serge said.What Consequences?The health effects are disastrous for users. Drug addicts have a "very high" HIV prevalence rate, and many have tuberculosis.‘Rehabilitation Is the Best Solution’Yahi Serge shared his vision for reducing the number of drug users. He believes that it is first necessary to strengthen the capacities and train the members of the NGOs fighting against this scourge for a better assistance and care of drug addicts, whose reintegration into society should then be facilitated.

