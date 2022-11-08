https://sputniknews.com/20221108/sullivan-says-us-engaged-in-talks-with-russia-to-reduce-risk-warn-against-use-of-nukes-1103878368.html

Sullivan Says US Engaged in Talks With Russia to Reduce Risk, Warn Against Use of Nukes

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said during a think-tank event that US officials recently had an opportunity to engage with... 08.11.2022, Sputnik International

The Wall Street Journal reported Sullivan has been conducting confidential talks in recent months with Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov and Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev. The Kremlin and the White House declined to confirm that such talks took place.Russia previously warned several nations that Ukraine plans to create a "dirty bomb" and stage a nuclear provocation, in an attempt to escalate the crisis and put the blame on Moscow.This comes amid concerns about the use of the nukes, after Washington published its nuclear posture review: despite previous pledges by President Joe Biden, the document still said that the US reserves the option to use nuclear weapons in response to non-nuclear attacks.At the same time, the Russian Foreign Ministry issued a statement where it said that Moscow's policy in nuclear deterrence remains adamant, as Russia is guided by the postulate of the inadmissibility of a nuclear war in which there could be no winners.

