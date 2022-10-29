https://sputniknews.com/20221029/russia-monitoring-us-nuclear-doctrine-amid-increasing-threat-of-nukes-use-deputy-fm-says-1102823103.html

Russia Monitoring US Nuclear Doctrine Amid Increasing Threat of Nukes Use, Deputy FM Says

BAKU (Sputnik) - Russia is closely monitoring the development of US doctrinal documents and is concerned over their "vague wording" as well as over an increase... 29.10.2022, Sputnik International

On Thursday, the US Defense Department published the Nuclear Posture Review (NPR) and noted the document reaffirms that the fundamental role of US nuclear weapons is to deter nuclear attack on the United States, its allies and partners.According to the NPR, the US would only consider using nuclear weapons in extreme circumstances to defend its vital interests and that of its allies and partners.The official also said that the formulations used in the US nuclear doctrines are "vague," and that a number of possible scenarios which allow the use of nuclear weapons is increasing, adding that the same idea applies to the French nuclear strategy.Arms Control Association Executive Director Daryl Kimball said that the US has sent an "ambiguous message" to the world with its new NPR at a time when there is an apparent demand to de-emphasize the salience of nuclear weapons and the threat of their employment in a potential conflict.

