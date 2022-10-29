https://sputniknews.com/20221029/russian-military-doctrine-allows-no-double-interpretations-on-use-of-nuclear-arms-moscow-1102818884.html

Russian Military Doctrine Allows No Double Interpretations on Use of Nuclear Arms: Moscow

BAKU (Sputnik) - Russia is following the evolution of doctrinal documents of Western countries, especially the US, and is concerned about their blurriness and... 29.10.2022, Sputnik International

russia

russia

us

nuclear weapons

nuclear doctrine

On Thursday, the US Department of Defense released the National Defense Strategy, which characterizes Russia as an "acute threat." The document characterizes Russia as posing a more immediate threat to US interests and values than China, which is characterized as a "pacing challenge." According to the strategy, Washington wants to extend its 75-year record of not using nuclear weapons and aims to reduce the risk of a nuclear war.The deputy minister added that Moscow has repeatedly voiced concerns about this issue."The language of nuclear strategies is quite blurry, and we see an increase in the number of scenarios that allow the use of nuclear weapons, including [scenarios] outside the nuclear context. By the way, this also applies to the French Nuclear Strategy," Grushko said."Our nuclear doctrine and the relevant documents concerning the possible use of nuclear weapons, they are very precise and do not allow any double interpretations. They clearly say that, outside the nuclear context, nuclear weapons can be used only if there is a threat to the very existence of the state. That is it. This is an absolutely clear criterion," the deputy minister said.

russia

