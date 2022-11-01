https://sputniknews.com/20221101/popular-rapper-takeoff-from-the-group-migos-shot-dead-in-houston-reports-say-1102915470.html

Migos was an American hip-hop trio formed in 2008 in Lawrenceville, Georgia. Prior to Takeoff's death, the group consisted of three rappers known by their... 01.11.2022, Sputnik International

28-year-old rapper Takeoff was killed in Houston, USA, and his rap groupmate Quavo was also wounded in a shootout, but is currently in stable condition, local media outlets report.The incident reportedly occurred on Tuesday night at a private party attended by the rappers and their friends. The singers allegedly met to celebrate Jas Prince's birthday, the son of singer James Prince. After the event, the friends were reported to have had a quarrel, resulting in a deadly shootout in which Takeoff was killed.Some social media users have confirmed this information, claiming that they witnessed the shootout and "ran away from the same bullets as Takeoff with Quavo." The police have not confirmed the information yet.Takeoff posted a selfie from the bowling alley just a few hours before the shooting. Earlier that night, Quavo posted a video of himself driving around Houston with Jas Prince.Takeoff, whose real name was Kirshnik Khari Ball, was Migos' youngest member. Offset was his cousin, and Quavo was his uncle.They formed their group in Georgia in 2008 and went on to become multi-platinum hitmakers, with their first major hit, "Versace," coming out in 2013. In 2016, they topped the Billboard charts with "Bad and Boujee."On Monday, Quavo and Offset released their latest music video, titled "Messy."

