Russian MoD: UK Royal Navy Officials Involved in Nord Stream Terrorist Act

Moscow classifies the Nord Stream pipeline blasts as acts of international terrorism. The Russian Foreign Ministry says that the investigation of the terrorist...

The Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) has stated that UK Royal Navy officials took part in the planning and implementation of a terrorist attack on the Nord Stream network in the Baltic Sea on September 26.In late September, the suspected explosions occurred at three of the four strings of the Nord Stream 1 and 2 underwater pipelines, built to carry a combined annual 110 billion cubic meters of Russian gas to Europe under the Baltic Sea. The bombing halted gas deliveries to Germany ahead of the cold season, prompting a gas price hike and a scramble for alternative sources of fuel in the European Union.The Swedish and Danish authorities suspect that the incident was the result of sabotage, with both countries barring Russia from investigating the attack. The Russian Prosecutor General's Office classified the pipeline blasts as acts of international terrorism. According to Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, the investigation of terrorist attacks can only be considered reliable and objective if Moscow takes part in the probe.

