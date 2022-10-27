https://sputniknews.com/20221027/swedish-military-conducting-new-investigation-at-nord-stream-bombing-site-1102748015.html

Swedish Military Conducting New Investigation at Nord Stream Bombing Site

Swedish Military Conducting New Investigation at Nord Stream Bombing Site

In late September, powerful explosions rocked the Nord Stream network, which used to be the main route for Russian gas into Europe, with massive leaks and... 27.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-27T05:57+0000

2022-10-27T05:57+0000

2022-10-27T05:57+0000

nord stream sabotage

nord stream

news

sweden

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/1d/1101346224_0:25:1146:670_1920x0_80_0_0_3a5dd1b6a86501365cb3b3e9cab2bb01.jpg

Two minesweepers from the Swedish Armed Forces have arrived at the site of the Nord Stream subsea network to carry out new examinations of the damaged pipes.The Swedish crime scene investigation was completed some time ago, but the military has now decided that it needs to supplement the material which has already been collected.The Navy said that the ships at the scene of the explosion are the HMS Vinga and the HMS Sturkö.The investigation is expected to be completed later this week.In late September, powerful explosions rocked the pipelines of the Nord Stream network, which plays an important role in transporting Russian gas to Europe, with massive leaks of fuel and “unprecedented” damage reported by the operator. Moscow branded the attack international terrorism, and the European Union and national leaders said that the gas link was sabotaged. The Swedish and Danish authorities also voiced suspicions of sabotage, citing recorded explosions in the area, but both forbade Russia to investigate the attack.Denmark, Germany and Sweden have all launched separate investigations into the leaks — Denmark and Sweden because the explosions occurred in their economic zones, and Germany because that is where the pipelines terminate. However, they have remained tight-lipped over their findings and conclusions.According to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, Russia is working through diplomatic channels to gain access to the investigations on Nord Stream, but has so far come up against a wall of resistance. The spokesman also stressed that the Kremlin has no new data on the subject, since Russia is currently deprived of the opportunity to take part in the investigations.Russia's Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that the investigation of terrorist attacks can only be considered reliable and objective if Moscow participates in it.Footage shot off the coast of the Danish island of Bornholm by Swedish media earlier this month showed a massive half-meter-wide gash in one of the pipes. Traces of a powerful explosion are also visible on the seabed floor.Since explosions on the Nord Stream pipeline network, several European nations have tightened security around key infrastructure. Swedish security authorities have urged energy infrastructure operators to up their preparedness and vigilance. And in neighboring Norway, the authorities boosted security at oil and gas installations, deploying the Home Guard.Recently, it was reported that three German frigates will stay in Norway after NATO drills to protect the Nordic country's oil and gas installations. Ever since the EU slapped Russian energy with sanctions because of Moscow's special operation in Ukraine, Norway has replaced Russia as the EU's biggest energy supplier, harvesting record revenues and drawing accusations of profiteering and preying on fellow European nations in their hour of need.

https://sputniknews.com/20221015/what-is-the-nord-stream-2-gas-pipeline-1101851451.html

https://sputniknews.com/20221018/watch-mangled-wreckage-of-nord-stream-pipeline-in-first-underwater-video-at-explosion-site-1102001814.html

sweden

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Igor Kuznetsov

Igor Kuznetsov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Igor Kuznetsov

nord stream, news, sweden