Pressure in Both Damaged Nord Stream Gas Pipelines Stabilized, No More Gas Leaks: Gazprom

Pressure in Both Damaged Nord Stream Gas Pipelines Stabilized, No More Gas Leaks: Gazprom

Pressure in Both Damaged Nord Stream Gas Pipelines Stabilized, No More Gas Leaks: Gazprom

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The pressure in the damaged lines of the Nord Stream and the Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines has stabilized and there are no more gas leaks... 03.10.2022

2022-10-03T10:43+0000

2022-10-03T10:43+0000

2022-10-03T10:48+0000

"The pressure in line A of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline and both lines of the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline has stabilized after the ruptures, gas leaks have stopped," Gazprom said on Telegram.The company stated that it is also working to reduce the pressure in the intact line of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.Gazprom added that if the decision is made to restart deliveries via the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, the company will pump the natural gas back into the pipeline after all the necessary inspections concerning the integrity of the line are made.Moreover, on September 26, a rapid gas pressure drop and leakage of fuel were registered on two Nord Stream pipelines that play a key role in the transition of Russian gas to Europe. The Swedish and Danish authorities said they had discovered two gas leaks. The Russian Prosecutor General's Office is investigating the pipeline incidents as acts of international terrorism.

