Pressure in Both Damaged Nord Stream Gas Pipelines Stabilized, No More Gas Leaks: Gazprom

On September 26, the Nord Stream AG operator registered a rapid gas pressure drop on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, and Nord Stream 1 followed soon after. Sweden and Denmark said that they had detected underwater blasts in the area. The operator already called the damage to the system "unprecedented".
10:43 GMT 03.10.2022 (Updated: 10:48 GMT 03.10.2022)
© Photo : Swedish Coast Guard In this picture provided by Swedish Coast Guard, a small release from Nord Stream 2 is seen, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022
In this picture provided by Swedish Coast Guard, a small release from Nord Stream 2 is seen, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.10.2022
© Photo : Swedish Coast Guard
