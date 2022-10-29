https://sputniknews.com/20221029/japan-intends-to-create-joint-command-of-national-defense-forces-in-2024-reports-say-1102827732.html

Japan Intends to Create Joint Command of National Defense Forces in 2024, Reports Say

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Japanese authorities plan to form a unified command of the country's self-defense forces in 2024 for better coordination between the

The government will also approve the position of the head of the joined command, which will be lower in rank than the head of the joint chiefs of staff. The head of the unified command will report directly to the defense minister.According to the press, to establish the command, the Japanese authorities will first need to amend the Self-Defense Forces Act, which will be considered later this year. Following the amendments, Japan intends to establish a rapid response system by 2027 amid fears by some experts of a possible attack on Taiwan.One of the main goals of the command’s creation is the ability to respond in the event of a hybrid war, the newspaper said, adding that in particular, the head of the command will be able to quickly analyze and respond to the current situation and apply to the prime minister and defense minister of Japan for their decisions, which should greatly reduce the time for taking final response measures.In addition, the unified command will be responsible for information communication and strategic interaction with the US military in order to strengthen joint operations.

