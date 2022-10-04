US Conducts Military Exercise With Japan and South Korea Following DPRK Missile Launch
© AP Photo / Lee Jin-manU.S. Army soldiers from the 25th Infantry Division’s 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team and South Korean soldiers take their position during a demonstration of the combined arms live-fire exercise as a part of the annual joint military exercise Foal Eagle between South Korea and the United States at the Rodriquez Multi-Purpose Range Complex in Pocheon, north of Seoul, South Korea. (File)
© AP Photo / Lee Jin-man
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The United States conducted separate bilateral military exercises with the Republic of Korea (ROK) and Japan following the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea’s ballistic missile launch over Japan this week, US Indo-Pacific Command (PACOM) said on Tuesday.
“Following the Democratic People's Republic of Korea’s ballistic missile launch over Japan on Oct. 4 (JST), US Marine Corps fighters joined Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) fighters in a bilateral exercise over the Sea of Japan on Oct. 4.," PACOM said in a press release.
© AFP 2022 / Frederic J. BrownSoldiers from the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force's Western Army Infantry Regiment
Soldiers from the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force's Western Army Infantry Regiment
“Following the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea’s ballistic missile launch over Japan Oct. 4 (KST), US Indo-Pacific Command and Republic of Korea (ROK) personnel conducted a bilateral exercise over the West Sea on Oct. 4 (KST) to showcase combined deterrent and dynamic strike capabilities while demonstrating our nation’s bilateral interoperability,” PACOM said in a separate press release.
The drills were held following yet another launch of a ballistic missile by Puongyang toward the Sea of Japan. The country intensified projectile launches in 2022, conducting over 20 launches since the beginning of the year.