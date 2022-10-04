International
https://sputniknews.com/20221004/us-conducts-military-exercise-with-japan-and-south-korea-following-dprk-missile-launch-1101507151.html
US Conducts Military Exercise With Japan and South Korea Following DPRK Missile Launch
US Conducts Military Exercise With Japan and South Korea Following DPRK Missile Launch
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The United States conducted separate bilateral military exercises with the Republic of Korea (ROK) and Japan following the Democratic... 04.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-04T14:47+0000
2022-10-04T14:47+0000
us
south korea
japan
democratic republic of north korea (dprk)
military drills
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106311/43/1063114372_0:0:4638:2609_1920x0_80_0_0_8ff34ef6dc88fd733ee0b3ec0fa8d03f.jpg
The drills were held following yet another launch of a ballistic missile by Puongyang toward the Sea of ​​Japan. The country intensified projectile launches in 2022, conducting over 20 launches since the beginning of the year.
south korea
democratic republic of north korea (dprk)
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106311/43/1063114372_630:0:4470:2880_1920x0_80_0_0_0749f2c2de18fabc60938c499529583f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, south korea, japan, democratic republic of north korea (dprk), military drills
us, south korea, japan, democratic republic of north korea (dprk), military drills

US Conducts Military Exercise With Japan and South Korea Following DPRK Missile Launch

14:47 GMT 04.10.2022
© AP Photo / Lee Jin-manU.S. Army soldiers from the 25th Infantry Division’s 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team and South Korean soldiers take their position during a demonstration of the combined arms live-fire exercise as a part of the annual joint military exercise Foal Eagle between South Korea and the United States at the Rodriquez Multi-Purpose Range Complex in Pocheon, north of Seoul, South Korea. (File)
U.S. Army soldiers from the 25th Infantry Division’s 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team and South Korean soldiers take their position during a demonstration of the combined arms live-fire exercise as a part of the annual joint military exercise Foal Eagle between South Korea and the United States at the Rodriquez Multi-Purpose Range Complex in Pocheon, north of Seoul, South Korea. (File) - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.10.2022
© AP Photo / Lee Jin-man
Subscribe
International
India
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The United States conducted separate bilateral military exercises with the Republic of Korea (ROK) and Japan following the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea’s ballistic missile launch over Japan this week, US Indo-Pacific Command (PACOM) said on Tuesday.

“Following the Democratic People's Republic of Korea’s ballistic missile launch over Japan on Oct. 4 (JST), US Marine Corps fighters joined Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) fighters in a bilateral exercise over the Sea of Japan on Oct. 4.," PACOM said in a press release.

© AFP 2022 / Frederic J. BrownSoldiers from the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force's Western Army Infantry Regiment
Soldiers from the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force's Western Army Infantry Regiment - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.10.2022
Soldiers from the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force's Western Army Infantry Regiment
© AFP 2022 / Frederic J. Brown

“Following the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea’s ballistic missile launch over Japan Oct. 4 (KST), US Indo-Pacific Command and Republic of Korea (ROK) personnel conducted a bilateral exercise over the West Sea on Oct. 4 (KST) to showcase combined deterrent and dynamic strike capabilities while demonstrating our nation’s bilateral interoperability,” PACOM said in a separate press release.

The drills were held following yet another launch of a ballistic missile by Puongyang toward the Sea of ​​Japan. The country intensified projectile launches in 2022, conducting over 20 launches since the beginning of the year.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала