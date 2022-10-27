https://sputniknews.com/20221027/chinese-defense-ministry-says-any-attempt-to-prevent-taiwan-china-reunification-will-fail-1102763935.html

Chinese Defense Ministry Says Any Attempt to Prevent Taiwan-China Reunification Will Fail

Chinese Defense Ministry Says Any Attempt to Prevent Taiwan-China Reunification Will Fail

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Any attempt to prevent Taiwan's reunification with mainland China will fail, Chinese Defense Ministry spokesman Tan Kefei said on Thursday... 27.10.2022, Sputnik International

In September, the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee approved the Taiwan Policy Act, which provides $4.5 billion in military aid to the island and bolsters its presence in the international organizations without breaking the One-China policy.The official added that further military contacts between Washington and Taipei as well as US arms supplies to the island would escalate the situation in the Taiwan Strait and could lead to a confrontation between the US and China.Earlier in the day, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning commented on US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's statement, who said on Wednesday that Chinese attempts to change status quo in its relations with Taiwan should be a worrying signal for the international community.The situation around Taiwan escalated after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited the island in early August, despite warnings against such step by President Joe Biden and Beijing. China condemned Pelosi's trip, which it regarded as a gesture of support for separatism, and launched large-scale military exercises in the vicinity of the island. Several countries, including France, Germany, the United States, Japan and others, have sent their delegations to the island since then.Taiwan has been governed independently from mainland China since 1949. Beijing views the island as its province, while Taiwan — a territory with its own elected government — maintains that it is an autonomous country but stops short of declaring independence. Beijing opposes any official contacts of foreign states with Taipei and considers Chinese sovereignty over the island indisputable.

