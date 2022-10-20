https://sputniknews.com/20221020/us-signs-78-million-deal-to-maintain-taiwans-patriot-air-defense-systems-1102473897.html

US Signs $78 Million Deal to Maintain Taiwan’s Patriot Air Defense System

US Signs $78 Million Deal to Maintain Taiwan’s Patriot Air Defense System

Taipei has signed a deal with Washington to maintain the island’s MIM-104 Patriot air defense system for another five years, a Taiwanese authority posting... 20.10.2022, Sputnik International

The deal was announced on the Taiwanese Defense Ministry’s online procurement platform, according to the South China Morning Post (SCMP), which first reported the story.According to the Hong Kong-based paper, a source in the Taiwanese military said that the deal calls for engineering teams from Lockheed Martin and Raytheon, two US defense contractors, to be positioned in Taiwan “for the long term.”The deal was reportedly made after the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) fired 11 missiles over Taiwan during August military drills, which were held in response to a visit to the island by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA). During the visit, Pelosi, the third-highest ranking US official, spoke with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen and condemned the People’s Republic of China (PRC) for trying to reunify with the island.Since 2016, US support for Tsai’s separatist-friendly government has antagonized US-China relations, and raised new pledges in mainland China to reincorporate Taiwan into the country. At the 20th Congress of the Communist Party of China earlier this week, Chinese President Xi Jinping doubled down on that pledge, saying that either peaceful or forceful reunification "must be fulfilled.”US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Admiral Michael Gilday, the chief of US naval operations, have both voiced new warnings in recent days that China’s timeline for reuniting with Taiwan might be accelerating."So when we talk about the 2027 window in my mind, that has to be a 2022 window or potentially a 2023 window," he added. "I can't rule that out. I don't mean at all to be alarmist by saying that. It's just that we can't wish that away."The US has stepped up its weapons sales to Taiwan, seeking to make the island “as prickly as possible” to deter a Chinese attack. This has included large volumes of asymmetric weapons, such as cruise missiles, air defense systems, and torpedoes, as well as radars and other support systems.

