Swedish Security Service Announces Additional Probe Into Nord Stream Sabotage
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Swedish Security Service said on Friday that it will conduct an additional investigation into the sabotage at the Nord Stream gas pipelines together with the country's armed forces.
"In early October, the Swedish Security Service carried out a crime scene investigation of the damage to Nord Stream 1 and 2, which strengthened the suspicions of gross sabotage. The prosecutor has now decided on additional investigations of the gas pipeline. The further investigations of the Nord Stream gas pipelines in the Baltic will be carried out with the support of the Swedish armed forces," the security service said in a statement.
The incident along the pipeline occurred in late September, when a series of powerful explosions rocked the Baltic Sea. The operator reported massive leaks of fuel and said that the damage to the network was unprecedented.
Moscow branded the attack international terrorism, and the European Union also noted that the crucial gas link had been sabotaged. The Swedish and Danish authorities also voiced suspicions of sabotage, citing recorded explosions in the area, but both forbade Russia from investigating the attack.
Denmark, Germany and Sweden have all launched separate probes into the leaks — Denmark and Sweden because the explosions occurred in their economic zones, and Germany because that is where the pipelines terminate. However, both the Swedish and Danish authorities refused to include Russia in their investigation.