International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Nord Stream Sabotage
On September 26, the Nord Stream AG operator registered a rapid gas pressure drop on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, and Nord Stream 1 followed soon after. Sweden and Denmark said that they had detected underwater blasts in the area. The operator already called the damage to the system "unprecedented".
https://sputniknews.com/20221028/swedish-security-service-announces-additional-probe-into-nord-stream-sabotage-1102794145.html
Swedish Security Service Announces Additional Probe Into Nord Stream Sabotage
Swedish Security Service Announces Additional Probe Into Nord Stream Sabotage
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Swedish Security Service said on Friday that it will conduct an additional investigation into the sabotage at the Nord Stream gas... 28.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-28T10:05+0000
2022-10-28T10:05+0000
nord stream sabotage
sweden
nord stream
nord stream pipeline
swedish security service
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/01/1096868489_0:120:1280:840_1920x0_80_0_0_dfbb3a1147a9c694c408b38368970d2b.jpg
The incident along the pipeline occurred in late September, when a series of powerful explosions rocked the Baltic Sea. The operator reported massive leaks of fuel and said that the damage to the network was unprecedented.Moscow branded the attack international terrorism, and the European Union also noted that the crucial gas link had been sabotaged. The Swedish and Danish authorities also voiced suspicions of sabotage, citing recorded explosions in the area, but both forbade Russia from investigating the attack.Denmark, Germany and Sweden have all launched separate probes into the leaks — Denmark and Sweden because the explosions occurred in their economic zones, and Germany because that is where the pipelines terminate. However, both the Swedish and Danish authorities refused to include Russia in their investigation.
sweden
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/01/1096868489_0:0:1280:960_1920x0_80_0_0_188af99918a85fb56b1d840b0871d125.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
sweden, nord stream, nord stream pipeline, swedish security service
sweden, nord stream, nord stream pipeline, swedish security service

Swedish Security Service Announces Additional Probe Into Nord Stream Sabotage

10:05 GMT 28.10.2022
CC BY-SA 4.0 / Vuo / Nord Stream pipe in KotkaNord Stream pipe in Kotka
Nord Stream pipe in Kotka - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.10.2022
CC BY-SA 4.0 / Vuo / Nord Stream pipe in Kotka
Subscribe
International
India
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Swedish Security Service said on Friday that it will conduct an additional investigation into the sabotage at the Nord Stream gas pipelines together with the country's armed forces.

"In early October, the Swedish Security Service carried out a crime scene investigation of the damage to Nord Stream 1 and 2, which strengthened the suspicions of gross sabotage. The prosecutor has now decided on additional investigations of the gas pipeline. The further investigations of the Nord Stream gas pipelines in the Baltic will be carried out with the support of the Swedish armed forces," the security service said in a statement.

The incident along the pipeline occurred in late September, when a series of powerful explosions rocked the Baltic Sea. The operator reported massive leaks of fuel and said that the damage to the network was unprecedented.
© Photo : Danish Defence CommandGas leak location on Nord Stream 2
Gas leak location on Nord Stream 2 - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.10.2022
Gas leak location on Nord Stream 2
© Photo : Danish Defence Command
Moscow branded the attack international terrorism, and the European Union also noted that the crucial gas link had been sabotaged. The Swedish and Danish authorities also voiced suspicions of sabotage, citing recorded explosions in the area, but both forbade Russia from investigating the attack.
Denmark, Germany and Sweden have all launched separate probes into the leaks — Denmark and Sweden because the explosions occurred in their economic zones, and Germany because that is where the pipelines terminate. However, both the Swedish and Danish authorities refused to include Russia in their investigation.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала