https://sputniknews.com/20221028/swedish-security-service-announces-additional-probe-into-nord-stream-sabotage-1102794145.html

Swedish Security Service Announces Additional Probe Into Nord Stream Sabotage

Swedish Security Service Announces Additional Probe Into Nord Stream Sabotage

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Swedish Security Service said on Friday that it will conduct an additional investigation into the sabotage at the Nord Stream gas... 28.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-28T10:05+0000

2022-10-28T10:05+0000

2022-10-28T10:05+0000

nord stream sabotage

sweden

nord stream

nord stream pipeline

swedish security service

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/01/1096868489_0:120:1280:840_1920x0_80_0_0_dfbb3a1147a9c694c408b38368970d2b.jpg

The incident along the pipeline occurred in late September, when a series of powerful explosions rocked the Baltic Sea. The operator reported massive leaks of fuel and said that the damage to the network was unprecedented.Moscow branded the attack international terrorism, and the European Union also noted that the crucial gas link had been sabotaged. The Swedish and Danish authorities also voiced suspicions of sabotage, citing recorded explosions in the area, but both forbade Russia from investigating the attack.Denmark, Germany and Sweden have all launched separate probes into the leaks — Denmark and Sweden because the explosions occurred in their economic zones, and Germany because that is where the pipelines terminate. However, both the Swedish and Danish authorities refused to include Russia in their investigation.

sweden

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

sweden, nord stream, nord stream pipeline, swedish security service