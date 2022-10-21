Kremlin: Russia Trying to Gain Access to Nord Stream Attack Probe Despite Europe's Resistance

https://sputniknews.com/20221021/kremlin-russia-trying-to-gain-access-to-nord-stream-attack-probe-despite-europes-resistance-1102498647.html
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia is working through diplomatic channels to gain access to the investigation into the incident on the Nord Stream pipelines, but so far Moscow is facing a wall of resistance from relevant countries, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.
"We are working through diplomatic channels. It is being conducted very intensively with the mentioned countries, but so far we are running into such a wall of unwillingness to interact in any way to get to the truth together," Peskov said, adding that the truth "will surely surprise many in these European countries if it is made public".
The spokesman noted that the Kremlin has no new data on the investigation
, since Russia is currently deprived of the opportunity to take part in it.
In late September, powerful explosions and leaks of fuel were reported on pipelines of the Nord Stream network, which plays a key role in the transit of Russian gas to Europe. The Swedish and Danish authorities suspect that the incident was the result of sabotage
, however, both countries have barred Russia from investigating the attack.
The Russian Prosecutor General's classified the pipeline blasts as acts of international terrorism. According to Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, the investigation of terrorist attacks can be considered reliable and objective only if Moscow participates in it.