Kremlin: Russia Trying to Gain Access to Nord Stream Attack Probe Despite Europe's Resistance

On September 26, the Nord Stream AG operator registered a rapid gas pressure drop on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, and Nord Stream 1 followed soon after. Sweden and Denmark said that they had detected underwater blasts in the area. The operator already called the damage to the system "unprecedented".
The spokesman noted that the Kremlin has no new data on the investigation, since Russia is currently deprived of the opportunity to take part in it.In late September, powerful explosions and leaks of fuel were reported on pipelines of the Nord Stream network, which plays a key role in the transit of Russian gas to Europe. The Swedish and Danish authorities suspect that the incident was the result of sabotage, however, both countries have barred Russia from investigating the attack.The Russian Prosecutor General's classified the pipeline blasts as acts of international terrorism. According to Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, the investigation of terrorist attacks can be considered reliable and objective only if Moscow participates in it.
