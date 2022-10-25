https://sputniknews.com/20221025/world-must-be-reshaped-away-from-us-dominated-order-indonesian-observer-1102644877.html

World Must Be Reshaped Away From US-dominated Order: Indonesian Observer

World Must Be Reshaped Away From US-dominated Order: Indonesian Observer

Indonesia was a stalwart US ally throughout the Cold War since the mid-1960s overthrow of the country's first post-independence president by a US-backed...

Indonesia must continue to strive toward an independent foreign and defense policy, avoid US-dominated military alliances in Southeast Asia, and work out the means to expand the purchase of Russian military equipment, Indonesian military and defense analyst Connie Rahakundini Bakrie believes.The observer said that the latter group of countries have been “frustrated” by a situation where the nations of the so-called ‘golden billion’ “can control almost seven billion,” while “economies of $40 trillion can control the economies of $740 trillion.”Bakrie slammed US officials over their “double standard” of talking about the dangers of growing global militarization while themselves engaging in such activities in the Asia-Pacific region.The observer also criticized the size, scope and locations of the ongoing Super Garuda Shield military drills between the US and Indonesia, which also involved Japanese troops and observers from over half-a-dozen US allies and partners in Asia and around the world.Bakrie expressed hopes that Moscow and Jakarta could ramp up cooperation on weapons sales, saying Indonesia’s history has proven that relying on the West alone can be “dangerous.”Dr. Muhammad Athar Javed, director of Pakistan House, an international affairs think tank, concurred with his Indonesian colleague’s assessment on Russia ties, suggesting that the secret to Moscow’s success is its non-aggressive approach to forging relations with regional nations.“Russia is an important country for the Middle East, for South Asia, and especially for Pakistan…Russia has created a hope for South Asian countries that the US and NATO forces cannot impose their will on political decision-making, on defense, on security,” the observer said in an interview.Pointing to the string of US aggression in the Middle East, South Asia and Afghanistan in recent decades, Dr. Javed pointed out that Moscow has not followed in Washington's footsteps on this account, "reversing" the trend in the interests of mutual cooperation and trade.Dr. Javed expressed hope that Russia would take the lead in "positive engagement" with South Asia via an agenda pursuing peace, economic and trade relations, including via currency-to-currency trade without the involvement of the US dollar.* An Afghani militant group under United Nations for terrorist activities.

