Barred From Elections: Imran Khan's Popularity Will Only Grow Further, Analyst Says

Barred From Elections: Imran Khan's Popularity Will Only Grow Further, Analyst Says

Just days after securing a victory on six of the seven National Assembly seats contested in the October 16 by-polls, the former prime minister has been... 23.10.2022, Sputnik International

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has barred former prime minister Imran Khan from contesting elections in the country for five years. The sentence against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief was passed unanimously on Friday by a five-member bench of the Election Commission of Pakistan over his failure to properly account for monetary proceeds from the sale of gifts he had received from foreign dignitaries while he was prime minister. The gifts were stored at the state gift repository, Toshakhana.The verdict also formally removes Khan from the National Assembly seat he had retained in 2018.The ex-PM challenged the verdict in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Saturday, a day after the body barred him from holding public office for five years.The announcement sent ripples across the legal and political circles of the country, with PTI party members and Khan's supporters flooding the streets to hold massive protests against the verdict.Khan himself has slammed the ECP following the verdict, describing the poll body as "part of the mafia" and vowing "to fight these thieves as long as I am alive."In an exclusive interview with Sputnik, Hamza Ghaznavi, a political analyst based in Toronto and co-founder of digital media production agency, ProperGaanda, shared his views on what this means for Pakistan's political landscape and what will happen next."The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announced its verdict in the Toshakhana reference against PTI chief Imran Khan, disqualifying the former premier under Article 63-1(p) of the Constitution. It was brought forward by Sikander Sultan Raja, the head of ECP. The issue with this ruling is that the length of disqualification cannot be told exactly. The length of disqualification is determined by the High Court and that can include: three years of imprisonment or five years of not being allowed to run in the elections. However, it is most likely that Islamabad's High Court will overturn the decision," Ghaznavi told Sputnik.He further explained that under 63(1) (p) there is a clause that the person must have faced disqualification before, in order to get disqualified based on just this case.However, Imran Khan has not been disqualified previously. Due to that reason the current situation may be "deemed dubious and in my opinion will likely be overturned," the analyst added.Talking about Khan's strategy moving forward from this point on, Ghaznavi explained that the former prime minister has called off protests, but is moving towards announcing plans for the long march.During Saturday's press conference, Khan addressed the nation and said that he would announce the exact date for the long march coming Friday."That goes to show that Mr. Khan is not that worried and he has an idea that this ruling will be overturned," the analyst said.He further explained that while the ECP’s findings in the Toshakhana case may not have been completely unexpected, the PTI seemed to have an idea of what was coming, given how persistently it had been assailing the commission’s perceived partiality."When Imran Khan talks about 'higher powers' pointing towards Pindi, he repeatedly says that they were talking against him for quite some time and it is the same people who brought forward the recent ruling against him," Ghaznavi elaborated.As for the Toshakhana case, the analyst thinks it is not a "small case."The Toshakhana case against Khan started in August after the ruling members of the parliament alleged that the former prime minister had sold 52 gift items from the state gift repository at high prices in the open market. These gifts were received by Khan between 2018 and 2019 from various foreign dignitaries.He further said that Imran Khan in most of his speeches, on multiple occasions, said that he doesn't take anything from the government."However, this case points out that his (Khan’s) humbleness is somewhat being questioned now, because for a country like Pakistan, 100 million is a big deal, so this case should be perceived seriously," the analyst added.Talking about Khan's current narrative, Ghaznavi told Sputnik that the former premier will continue to press for elections to take place as soon as possible.He also said that it is possible that now Khan will raise a few points against General Bajwa, although it is no denying that more cases might be brought against Khan as well."I think in terms of country wide strategy, politicians should sit down together and talk. They need to realize that in order to strengthen democracy in the country, in some situations all politicians must work together," ProperGaanda founder said.Looking at the future developments, the analyst added that the month of November will be crucial for Pakistan because the new army chief is set to come in.According to him, whenever a new army chief comes to power in Pakistan, he ultimately becomes involved in the political landscape, so nobody can really predict what the new army chief will do."We will just have to wait and see," concluded Ghaznavi.The views expressed in this column are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

