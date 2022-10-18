https://sputniknews.com/20221018/pakistan-wants-to-buy-oil-from-russia-at-the-same-price-as-india-finance-minister-says-1101993371.html

Pakistan Wants to Buy Oil From Russia at the Same Price as India, Finance Minister Says

Pakistan Wants to Buy Oil From Russia at the Same Price as India, Finance Minister Says

According to India's Finance Minister, Delhi’s oil purchases from Moscow have increased from 2 per cent to 12 per cent of the overall imports since February... 18.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-18T07:58+0000

2022-10-18T07:58+0000

2022-10-18T07:58+0000

world

pakistan

crude oil

russia

shehbaz sharif

ukraine crisis

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/12/1101997226_0:109:3255:1939_1920x0_80_0_0_326119fba27dcde886d4d33f5f401322.jpg

Pakistan Finance Minister Ishaq Dar says that Islamabad is willing to buy Urals grade crude from Russia at the same discounted price that Moscow is offering it to New Delhi.The remarks were made at a press conference in Washington as he wrapped up his four-day visit to the US to attend the annual meetings of the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF).Dar has been consistently advocating for purshasing crude from Russia: last month, he stressed the need to “campaign” with the west so that it gets the “same treatment” as India as far as Russian crude imports are concerned. According to the minister, a discount of 20 to 30 per cent in sourcing crude oil from Russia would be beneficial for Pakistan’s flood-ravaged economy.His country needs around $16 billion at present to carry out the relief and rehabilitation work, the minister added.The latest remarks by Pakistan's federal finance minister came after both the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank downgraded their growth forecast for Pakistan.In its World Economic Outlook (WEO) Countering the Cost-of-Living Crisis report published last week, the IMF cautioned that the GDP growth could reduce to 2.7 per cent in 2023. The report didn’t factor in the economic impacts of the floods.Pakistan has been facing a severe bout of consumer inflation, which accelerated for six consecutive months before topping 27 per cent in August as compared to August 2021.The World Bank said this month that the average inflation in Pakistan is expected to reach 23 per cent in financial year 2023, largely driven by flood-related disruptions to the supply of food and commodities as well as high energy prices consequent to western governments’ efforts to reduce reliance on Russian energy exports.Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reportedly discussed the matter with Russian President Vladimir Putin, when the two met on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Samarkand last month.

https://sputniknews.com/20220908/importing-crude-from-russia-part-of-indias-inflation-management-policy-finance-minister-says-1100532373.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Dhairya Maheshwari

Dhairya Maheshwari

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Dhairya Maheshwari

pakistan, crude oil, russia, shehbaz sharif, ukraine crisis