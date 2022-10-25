https://sputniknews.com/20221025/nasa-scientific-team-kicks-off-independent-study-on-ufo-1102608039.html
NASA Scientific Team Kicks Off Independent Study on UFO
NASA Scientific Team Kicks Off Independent Study on UFO
Earlier, US military officials presented new UFO videos at an open hearing in Congress. A database of reports of UFOs included about 400 incidents, up from 143... 25.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-25T10:47+0000
2022-10-25T10:47+0000
2022-10-25T10:47+0000
science & tech
nasa
ufo
study
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107747/37/1077473793_0:1:1920:1081_1920x0_80_0_0_187ded35cd595e43841a4acdd11d6039.jpg
On Monday, the US space agency NASA announced that it opened a study with 16 selected individuals who will be analyzing unidentified aerial phenomena, also known as UFOs.The team will focus exclusively on non-confidential data. Once the research is complete, the team's first report will be made available to the public.On the NASA side, Daniel Evans, the assistant deputy associate administrator for research at NASA’s Science Mission Directorate, has been put in charge of the study, and the agency’s independent study team is headed by astrophysicist David Spergel, who is president of the Simons Foundation in New York City.According to NASA, the world's leading scientists, data processing and artificial intelligence specialists, and aerospace security experts will take part in the research.The work of the new project should last for nine months and the results should be made available to the public in mid-2023.NASA announced the research panel last summer, after the first hearings in 50 years were held in the US Congress, at which videos involving UFOs were revealed.
https://sputniknews.com/20221019/webb-telescope-takes-new-photos-of-pillars-of-creation-where-stars-are-born-nasa-1102094995.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107747/37/1077473793_240:0:1681:1081_1920x0_80_0_0_66f0766898b5864971391de85bafab97.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
nasa, ufo, study
NASA Scientific Team Kicks Off Independent Study on UFO
Earlier, US military officials presented new UFO videos at an open hearing in Congress. A database of reports of UFOs included about 400 incidents, up from 143 assessed in a previous report.
On Monday, the US space agency NASA announced that it opened a study with 16 selected individuals who will be analyzing unidentified aerial phenomena, also known as UFOs
.
The team will focus exclusively on non-confidential data. Once the research is complete, the team's first report will be made available to the public.
On the NASA side, Daniel Evans, the assistant deputy associate administrator for research at NASA’s Science Mission Directorate, has been put in charge of the study, and the agency’s independent study team is headed by astrophysicist David Spergel, who is president of the Simons Foundation in New York City.
“Consistent with NASA’s principles of openness, transparency and scientific integrity, this report will be shared publicly,” Evans said. “All of NASA’s data is available to the public – we take that obligation seriously – and we make it easily accessible for anyone to see or study.”
According to NASA, the world's leading scientists, data processing and artificial intelligence specialists, and aerospace security experts will take part in the research.
The work of the new project should last for nine months and the results should be made available to the public in mid-2023.
NASA announced the research panel last summer, after the first hearings in 50 years were held in the US Congress, at which videos involving UFOs
were revealed.