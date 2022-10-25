https://sputniknews.com/20221025/nasa-scientific-team-kicks-off-independent-study-on-ufo-1102608039.html

NASA Scientific Team Kicks Off Independent Study on UFO

NASA Scientific Team Kicks Off Independent Study on UFO

Earlier, US military officials presented new UFO videos at an open hearing in Congress. A database of reports of UFOs included about 400 incidents, up from 143... 25.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-25T10:47+0000

2022-10-25T10:47+0000

2022-10-25T10:47+0000

science & tech

nasa

ufo

study

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107747/37/1077473793_0:1:1920:1081_1920x0_80_0_0_187ded35cd595e43841a4acdd11d6039.jpg

On Monday, the US space agency NASA announced that it opened a study with 16 selected individuals who will be analyzing unidentified aerial phenomena, also known as UFOs.The team will focus exclusively on non-confidential data. Once the research is complete, the team's first report will be made available to the public.On the NASA side, Daniel Evans, the assistant deputy associate administrator for research at NASA’s Science Mission Directorate, has been put in charge of the study, and the agency’s independent study team is headed by astrophysicist David Spergel, who is president of the Simons Foundation in New York City.According to NASA, the world's leading scientists, data processing and artificial intelligence specialists, and aerospace security experts will take part in the research.The work of the new project should last for nine months and the results should be made available to the public in mid-2023.NASA announced the research panel last summer, after the first hearings in 50 years were held in the US Congress, at which videos involving UFOs were revealed.

https://sputniknews.com/20221019/webb-telescope-takes-new-photos-of-pillars-of-creation-where-stars-are-born-nasa-1102094995.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

nasa, ufo, study