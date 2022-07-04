https://sputniknews.com/20220704/ufo-or-sun-behind-clouds-strange-shape-caught-on-video-in-iowa-sky-1096953503.html
UFO or 'Sun Behind Clouds'? Strange Shape Caught on Video in Iowa Sky
As the US government ponders on what to do exactly about so-called unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP), which is how UFOs are often referred to nowadays, yet another strange sight that may or may not be one such phenomenon got spotted in the sky above the United States.A video of the sighting, which apparently occurred on 22 May in the vicinity of Waterloo, Iowa, has recently been uploaded by the Hidden Underbelly 2.0 YouTube channel and depicts a somewhat indistinct glowing shape in the sky.“It could be behind the clouds and this obscuring the UFO or the (sic!) could be something that is plasma based or even biological. Two things are for sure with this footage, I'm at a loss for what this could be and my mind is blown by this sighting,” the uploader wrote in the video’s description.Prolific blogger and UFO hunter Scott C. Waring also suggested that the shape seen in the video was a UFO, arguing that “the object is partly cloaked so only a few sections” of it are visible.However, one social media user who commented on the video on YouTube offered a more mundane explanation, suggesting that it was merely “the sun behind the clouds."
19:00 GMT 04.07.2022 (Updated: 19:11 GMT 04.07.2022)
