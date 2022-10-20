https://sputniknews.com/20221020/ex-us-navy-pilot-spills-the-beans-on-close-encounters-with-ufos-1102470553.html
Ex-US Navy Pilot Spills the Beans on Close Encounters With UFOs
One of the objects encountered by US pilots was described as a “dark gray cube” encased inside a “white translucent sphere”. 20.10.2022, Sputnik International
Former US Navy Lieutenant Ryan Graves has once again shared some details of his alleged encounters with unidentified flying objects during his tenure as a naval aircraft pilot.
Having previously opened up to media about said encounters, this time Graves made an appearance on Joe Rogan’s podcast, insisting that several US pilots saw inexplicable aerial phenomena since 2013.
Detailing one such encounter, Graves recalled how the pilot who spotted the flying object said “hey, I almost hit one of those damn things”, and how they immediately realized what he was talking about due to how often they were running into those things.
"He described it just as a black or dark gray cube and that cube was inside of a clear translucent sphere. Essentially, the apex or the corners of that cube, as best as he could tell, were touching the inside of that sphere," Graves said.
He also alleged that the objects he and other pilots witnessed were somehow managed to remain still at high altitudes where wind speed reached 140 miles per hour.
Last year, Graves told media that he and other pilots of his F/A-18 fighter squadron detected "strange, maneuverable and unidentified objects" in the restricted airspace southeast of Virginia Beach, and branded these objects as a “threat to security”.