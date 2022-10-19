https://sputniknews.com/20221019/webb-telescope-takes-new-photos-of-pillars-of-creation-where-stars-are-born-nasa-1102094995.html

Webb Telescope Takes New Photos of 'Pillars of Creation' Where Stars Are Born: NASA

Webb Telescope Takes New Photos of 'Pillars of Creation' Where Stars Are Born: NASA

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The new James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) launched into orbit a million miles from earth earlier last year has taken new clearest-ever... 19.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-19T18:00+0000

2022-10-19T18:00+0000

2022-10-19T18:00+0000

science & tech

nasa

james webb space telescope (jwst)

stars

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107855/93/1078559301_0:67:1280:787_1920x0_80_0_0_bdaa697b9dd83a76bfc52b8bf4d52ba5.jpg

"NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope has captured a lush, highly detailed landscape – the iconic Pillars of Creation – where new stars are forming within dense clouds of gas and dust," the release said. "The three-dimensional pillars look like majestic rock formations, but are far more permeable."The columns, which were first imaged by NASA's Hubble Space Telescope in 1995, are composed of cool interstellar gas and dust that appear at times to be semi-transparent in near-infrared light, the US space agency said.Webb’s new view will allow researchers to reconfigure star formation models by identifying far more precise counts of newly formed stars, along with the quantities of gas and dust in the region, the release added.Over time, NASA analysts will begin to build a clearer understanding of how stars form and burst out of these dusty clouds over millions of years, the release said.

https://sputniknews.com/20221009/images-from-james-webb-telescope-show-bones-of-a-far-away-galaxy-1101646805.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

nasa, james webb space telescope (jwst), stars