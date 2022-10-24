https://sputniknews.com/20221024/russian-mod-has-info-on-contacts-between-ukraine-uk-on-nuke-tech--1102582411.html

Russian MoD Has Info on Contacts Between Ukraine, UK on Nuke Tech

Russian MoD Has Info on Contacts Between Ukraine, UK on Nuke Tech

Earlier in the day, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Russia would bring up Ukraine's suspected work on a radioactive dirty bomb at the United Nations. On... 24.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-24T11:04+0000

2022-10-24T11:04+0000

2022-10-24T12:09+0000

nuclear

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/18/1102582905_0:156:3087:1892_1920x0_80_0_0_b75153b793e687cc7dac8b0aa40606fc.jpg

The Russian military has information on contacts between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's office and British representatives on the matter of nuclear weapons technology, Igor Kirillov, the head of Russia's Radiation, Chemical and Biological Defense Troops, has revealed.The senior officer echoed concerns outlined by Defense Minister Shoigu on Sunday - namely that Kiev was "planning a provocation involving the detonation of a so-called 'dirty bomb', or a low-yield nuclear weapon," and then claiming that the explosion was caused by a Russian tactical nuclear weapon."The purpose of such a provocation is to accuse Russia of using weapons of mass destruction in the Ukrainian theater of operations and thereby launch a powerful anti-Russian campaign throughout the world aimed at undermining global confidence in Moscow," Kirillov said.DetailsAccording to the officer, Kiev has the technological potential and industrial base necessary to create a dirty bomb, including three operating nuclear power plants and over 1,500 tons-worth of spent nuclear fuel, plus 22,000 spent fuel assemblies from the defunct Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant containing Uranium-238, as well as other nuclear materials containing Uranium-235 and Plutonium-239. Radioactive agents from the South Ukrainian, Khmelnitsky and Rivne nuclear plants contain uranium oxide enriched to 1.5 percent, according to the Russian military's information."According to the information we have, two Ukrainian organizations have specific instructions to create a so-called dirty bomb. Work on this project is at the final stage," Kirillov said.Addition infrastructure which could aid in the production of a dirty bomb includes the newly built Vector radioactive waste processing plant at the Prydneprovsky Chemical Plant in Kamenskoe, central Ukraine has the capacity to accommodate over 50,000 cubic meters of radioactive materials. Furthermore, the Vostochny Mining and Processing Plant is capable of extracting up to 1,000 tons of uranium ore annually.On top of that, Ukraine has the necessary scientific base to build a dirty bomb - including the legendary Kharkov Institute of Physics and Technology, whose scientists took part in the Soviet nuclear power program, plus the Uragan experimental nuclear facility, and the Institute for Nuclear Research at the National Academy of Sciences in Kiev, where research involving highly radioactive materials is being carried out using the WWR-M reactor.The officer warned that the explosion of such a dirty bomb on Ukrainian territory would spread radioactive isotopes into the atmosphere a distance of up to 1,500 km, spreading into neighboring countries, including Poland.Syria False FlagKirillov recalled that Kiev's suspected preparations to use a dirty bomb are nothing new, and that "similar information warfare technologies have already been used by the West in Syria, where the White Helmets filmed propaganda videos about the use of chemical weapons by government forces," culminating in US air and cruise missile strikes. The officer warned that a "similar scenario" may be employed in the event of a false flag attack involving the destruction of a radioactive dirty bomb.He also recalled President Zelensky's comments at the Munich Security Conference in February, just days before Russia kicked off its military operation in Ukraine, in which he hinted at Kiev's plans to restore the country's status as a nuclear weapons state.Kirillov's comments on the danger of a Ukrainian dirty bomb false flag were echoed by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov earlier in the day. Peskov told reporters that Russia has presented its findings, and that it was up to Western leaders to chose whether they wanted to believe Moscow or not. Lavrov said the foreign ministry has "specific information" on the Ukrainian scientific institutions that could be used to build a dirty bomb, and vowed to draw attention to the matter at the United Nations.US and European officials issued a joint statement dismissing Moscow's concerns on Monday, saying they have "made clear that we all reject Russia's transparently false allegations that Ukraine is preparing to use a dirty bomb on its own territory." Ukrainian officials similarly dismissed the Russian dirty bomb allegations, with President Zelensky alleging that "if Russia calls and says that Ukraine is allegedly preparing something, it means one thing: Russia has already prepared all this." Zelensky called on "the world" to "preemptively" step up pressure on Moscow.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

nuclear