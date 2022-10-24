LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Forces Shell Lugansk Region Using HIMARS Missiles

On Sunday, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu discussed the conflict in Ukraine in separate phone conversations with his French, Turkish, UK and US counterparts. The Russian minister expressed his concerns over Ukraine's possible use of a "dirty bomb".

The Russian armed forces continue precision strikes against Ukraine's energy, defense, military and communications infrastructure in retaliation for attacks by the Kiev regime on Russian public services.

On 10 October, President Vladimir Putin told Russia's Security Council that the country had launched retaliatory strikes using precision-guided weapons against Ukrainian infrastructure, in response to crimes committed by Kiev against Russian public services, two days after the deadly terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge.

Last week, Vladimir Putin declared martial law in the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics, as well as the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions, which recently joined Russia after holding referendums.