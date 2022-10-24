International
Russian Precision Strikes on Ukraine
On 10 October, Russia conducted precision strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure, which was later confirmed by the country's President Vladimir Putin. The strikes came in the wake of a terrorist attack against the Russian Crimean Bridge by the Ukrainian special services.
LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Forces Shell Lugansk Region Using HIMARS Missiles
On Sunday, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu discussed the conflict in Ukraine in separate phone conversations with his French, Turkish, UK and US... 24.10.2022, Sputnik International
FILE - Ukrainian servicemen prepare to fire at Russian positions from a U.S.-supplied M777 howitzer in Kharkiv region, Ukraine, July 14, 2022

LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Forces Shell Lugansk Region Using HIMARS Missiles

04:40 GMT 24.10.2022
On Sunday, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu discussed the conflict in Ukraine in separate phone conversations with his French, Turkish, UK and US counterparts. The Russian minister expressed his concerns over Ukraine's possible use of a "dirty bomb".
The Russian armed forces continue precision strikes against Ukraine's energy, defense, military and communications infrastructure in retaliation for attacks by the Kiev regime on Russian public services.
On 10 October, President Vladimir Putin told Russia's Security Council that the country had launched retaliatory strikes using precision-guided weapons against Ukrainian infrastructure, in response to crimes committed by Kiev against Russian public services, two days after the deadly terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge.
Last week, Vladimir Putin declared martial law in the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics, as well as the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions, which recently joined Russia after holding referendums.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
05:47 GMT 24.10.2022
Group of Ukrainian Saboteurs Captured in Kherson Region – Authorities
04:40 GMT 24.10.2022
Ukrainian Forces Shell Lugansk Region Using HIMARS Missiles
