Ukrainian 'Dirty Bomb' Threat is Real, Up to West Whether They Want to Believe It or Not: Kremlin

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu warned his French, British, American and Turkish counterparts that Kiev may be preparing a false flag dirty bomb attack... 24.10.2022, Sputnik International

The threat of Ukraine using a 'dirty bomb' is real, and it's up to Western countries whether they want to believe in the danger, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said.Russia's defense ministry reported on Sunday that Shoigu had conveyed his concerns about Kiev's possible use of a dirty bomb in phone calls with his French, British, American and Turkish counterparts. According to Russian military intelligence, the bomb's creation has reached its final stage.US, European and Ukrainian officials have dismissed Moscow's concerns, with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba tweeting Sunday that his country was a committed party to the Non-Proliferation Treaty, and "neither ha[s] any 'dirty bombs', nor plan[s] to acquire any." Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky similarly denied the allegations, alleging that "if Russia calls and says that Ukraine is allegedly preparing something, it means one thing: Russia has already prepared all this." Moscow's fears of Kiev's use of a dirty bomb come amid growing fears of a nuclear escalation in Ukraine among Western officials and media, many of them apparently misinformed on (or deliberately lying) regarding Russia's nuclear doctrine, which prohibits the use of nuclear weapons of any kind in the absence of an existential threat to the nation.

