https://sputniknews.com/20221023/pakistan-police-book-ex-pm-imran-khan-on-charges-of-attempted-murder-terrorism-1102541998.html

Pakistan Police Book Ex-PM Imran Khan on Charges of 'Attempted Murder, Terrorism'

Pakistan Police Book Ex-PM Imran Khan on Charges of 'Attempted Murder, Terrorism'

Police have booked PTI leader Imran Khan on many charges, ranging from terrorism to rioting, since his ouster from power in April. Khan, nevertheless, has... 23.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-23T05:45+0000

2022-10-23T05:45+0000

2022-10-23T05:45+0000

world

imran khan

pakistan

shehbaz sharif

terrorism

tehreek-e-insaf (pti)

corruption

asia & pacific

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/07/1101596036_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_0d74138f24ab5db2e7cd1416d8f00ea8.jpg

Islamabad police have booked former Prime Minister Imran Khan on terrorism and rioting charges following protests over his disqualification by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in the Toshakhana (state gift repository) case.The former PM has also been charged with attempted murder following a complaint by Mohsin Nawaz Ranjha of the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-N. Local media reported that at least 1,900 Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) supporters, including senior politicians, face various charges including terrorism over protests against the ECP verdict, which has been challenged by the party in the Islamabad High Court.The PTI asserts that the decision to disqualify a parliamentarian does not come under the domain of the election body, and should be decided in court.“What did the chief election commissioner (CEC) read on Friday if there is no judgment to release despite the passage of over 24 hours?” PTI’s Senior Vice President Chaudhry Fawad Hussain wondered, emphasizing “if your members’ signatures were not on it, then it was not a judgment.”On Friday, the ECP disqualified Imran Khan from the National Assembly for five years for involvement in "corrupt practices." The Toshakhana case against Khan started in August after the ruling members of the parliament alleged that the former prime minister sold 52 gift items from the state gift repository at high prices in the open market. These gifts were received by Khan between 2018 and 2019 from various foreign dignitaries.

https://sputniknews.com/20221022/imran-khan-slams-pakistan-election-commission-mafia-after-being-barred-from-public-office-1102525890.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

imran khan, pakistan, shehbaz sharif, terrorism, tehreek-e-insaf (pti), corruption, asia & pacific