International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20221023/pakistan-police-book-ex-pm-imran-khan-on-charges-of-attempted-murder-terrorism-1102541998.html
Pakistan Police Book Ex-PM Imran Khan on Charges of 'Attempted Murder, Terrorism'
Pakistan Police Book Ex-PM Imran Khan on Charges of 'Attempted Murder, Terrorism'
Police have booked PTI leader Imran Khan on many charges, ranging from terrorism to rioting, since his ouster from power in April. Khan, nevertheless, has... 23.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-23T05:45+0000
2022-10-23T05:45+0000
world
imran khan
pakistan
shehbaz sharif
terrorism
tehreek-e-insaf (pti)
corruption
asia & pacific
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/07/1101596036_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_0d74138f24ab5db2e7cd1416d8f00ea8.jpg
Islamabad police have booked former Prime Minister Imran Khan on terrorism and rioting charges following protests over his disqualification by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in the Toshakhana (state gift repository) case.The former PM has also been charged with attempted murder following a complaint by Mohsin Nawaz Ranjha of the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-N. Local media reported that at least 1,900 Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) supporters, including senior politicians, face various charges including terrorism over protests against the ECP verdict, which has been challenged by the party in the Islamabad High Court.The PTI asserts that the decision to disqualify a parliamentarian does not come under the domain of the election body, and should be decided in court.“What did the chief election commissioner (CEC) read on Friday if there is no judgment to release despite the passage of over 24 hours?” PTI’s Senior Vice President Chaudhry Fawad Hussain wondered, emphasizing “if your members’ signatures were not on it, then it was not a judgment.”On Friday, the ECP disqualified Imran Khan from the National Assembly for five years for involvement in "corrupt practices." The Toshakhana case against Khan started in August after the ruling members of the parliament alleged that the former prime minister sold 52 gift items from the state gift repository at high prices in the open market. These gifts were received by Khan between 2018 and 2019 from various foreign dignitaries.
https://sputniknews.com/20221022/imran-khan-slams-pakistan-election-commission-mafia-after-being-barred-from-public-office-1102525890.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Rishikesh Kumar
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg
Rishikesh Kumar
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/07/1101596036_79:0:2810:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_60312d4ba96fd0ec3c05d8f0ba34820f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
imran khan, pakistan, shehbaz sharif, terrorism, tehreek-e-insaf (pti), corruption, asia & pacific
imran khan, pakistan, shehbaz sharif, terrorism, tehreek-e-insaf (pti), corruption, asia & pacific

Pakistan Police Book Ex-PM Imran Khan on Charges of 'Attempted Murder, Terrorism'

05:45 GMT 23.10.2022
© AP Photo / W.K. YousafzaiFormer Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, center, arrives to the Islamabad High Court surrounded by security, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Monday, Oct. 3, 2022.
Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, center, arrives to the Islamabad High Court surrounded by security, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Monday, Oct. 3, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.10.2022
© AP Photo / W.K. Yousafzai
Subscribe
International
India
Rishikesh Kumar - Sputnik International
Rishikesh Kumar
All materialsWrite to the author
Police have booked PTI leader Imran Khan on many charges, ranging from terrorism to rioting, since his ouster from power in April. Khan, nevertheless, has remained unfazed over these “harassments,” accusing the coalition government led by Shehbaz Sharif of misusing constitutional authority in targeting his party.
Islamabad police have booked former Prime Minister Imran Khan on terrorism and rioting charges following protests over his disqualification by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in the Toshakhana (state gift repository) case.
The former PM has also been charged with attempted murder following a complaint by Mohsin Nawaz Ranjha of the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-N.
“I attended the hearing of the Toshakhana reference against the PTI Chief in the ECP as the petitioner. The ECP ruled against Imran Khan, after which the PTI leadership attacked him with intent to kill,” Ranjha claimed in his complaint.
Local media reported that at least 1,900 Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) supporters, including senior politicians, face various charges including terrorism over protests against the ECP verdict, which has been challenged by the party in the Islamabad High Court.
Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan (C) speaks at an event of Karachi Bar Association in Karachi on October 14, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.10.2022
World
Pakistan's Imran Khan Challenges Election Commission's Decision to Bar Him From Contesting Polls
Yesterday, 08:52 GMT
The PTI asserts that the decision to disqualify a parliamentarian does not come under the domain of the election body, and should be decided in court.

The ECP has yet to release the full verdict to the public, which has led to various speculations across the country.

“What did the chief election commissioner (CEC) read on Friday if there is no judgment to release despite the passage of over 24 hours?” PTI’s Senior Vice President Chaudhry Fawad Hussain wondered, emphasizing “if your members’ signatures were not on it, then it was not a judgment.”
On Friday, the ECP disqualified Imran Khan from the National Assembly for five years for involvement in "corrupt practices." The Toshakhana case against Khan started in August after the ruling members of the parliament alleged that the former prime minister sold 52 gift items from the state gift repository at high prices in the open market. These gifts were received by Khan between 2018 and 2019 from various foreign dignitaries.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала