Imran Khan Barred From Contesting Pakistan Elections for Five Years

Imran Khan’s party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) maintained that only a court could decide on the matter of disqualification of a parliamentarian, indicating... 21.10.2022, Sputnik International

The Election Commission of Pakistan disqualified former Prime Minister Imran Khan from contesting elections for five years on Friday.The case against Imran Khan started in August when National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf moved a reference to the Election Commission of Pakistan seeking a life disqualification from contesting the election in light of the “Toshakhana scam.”The 28-page disqualification reference was filed by seven parliamentarians belonging to the ruling coalition, alleging that the former premier had stolen at least 52 gifts from Toshakhana at nominal prices only to sell them on the market for higher ones, including some precious watches.Ahead of the verdict, hundreds of security officials have been deployed in Islamabad to protect the high-security zone or the Red Zone to control law and order in the capital city.Imran Khan’s party PTI said that only a court could disqualify any parliamentarian, indicating it would follow the Election Commission of Pakistan’s order in the case.

