Imran Khan Slams Pakistan Election Commission 'Mafia' After Being Barred From Public Office

Former Prime Minister Imran Khan has slammed the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) after the body's verdict against him in the alleged "Toshakhana scam," local media reported on Saturday."If the prime minister and ministers get gifts, then these gifts go to Toshakhana and they can buy them at half the price under the law," he added, saying that the current government was trying to "silence him."The ECP barred Khan from holding public office for five years on Friday after he was accused of improperly declaring details of gifts from foreign dignitaries and profiting from their alleged sale.Meanwhile, other senior politicians from Khan’s party, including Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Pervez Khattak, and Fawad Chaudhry, fumed at the ECP for barring Khan from contesting elections."Today is the beginning of the revolution. No one can disqualify Imran Khan. Only the public can do that. We had no hope of anything good from them. The ECP did exactly what we expected of them," an infuriated Chaudhry, who is the senior vice president of Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Party, told reporters.After the ECP verdict, PTI members and supporters poured onto the streets in several cities to express their solidarity.However, in a video message posted on its website, the PTI chief urged them to end their demonstrations and wait for his instructions regarding his planned anti-government demonstration, coined the "Real Freedom March."Though no date has been announced yet for the planned large gathering of Khan's supporters, Khan once again reiterated that it will be held soon.
On Friday, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) barred Imran Khan from contesting elections in the country for five years. The body's verdict came in response to a complaint filed by National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, who alleged that the ex-prime minister swindled 52 gift items from the state gift repository, Toshakhana.
Former Prime Minister Imran Khan has slammed the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) after the body's verdict against him in the alleged "Toshakhana scam," local media reported on Saturday.
"Whatever I have is to fight these thieves. The Election Commission is part of the mafia. As long as I am alive, I will fight them," Khan said, accusing Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja of being biased.
"If the prime minister and ministers get gifts, then these gifts go to Toshakhana and they can buy them at half the price under the law," he added, saying that the current government was trying to "silence him."
Imran Khan Reportedly Issues 72-Hour 'Container' Ultimatum to Party Workers Ahead of Freedom March
The ECP barred Khan from holding public office for five years on Friday after he was accused of improperly declaring details of gifts from foreign dignitaries and profiting from their alleged sale.

“The ECP [Election Commission of Pakistan] has declared Imran Khan was involved in corrupt practices. We are going to challenge it in the Islamabad high court right now,” Gohar Khan, one of his lawyers, said.

Meanwhile, other senior politicians from Khan’s party, including Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Pervez Khattak, and Fawad Chaudhry, fumed at the ECP for barring Khan from contesting elections.
"Today is the beginning of the revolution. No one can disqualify Imran Khan. Only the public can do that. We had no hope of anything good from them. The ECP did exactly what we expected of them," an infuriated Chaudhry, who is the senior vice president of Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Party, told reporters.
After the ECP verdict, PTI members and supporters poured onto the streets in several cities to express their solidarity.
However, in a video message posted on its website, the PTI chief urged them to end their demonstrations and wait for his instructions regarding his planned anti-government demonstration, coined the "Real Freedom March."
Though no date has been announced yet for the planned large gathering of Khan's supporters, Khan once again reiterated that it will be held soon.
