Ex-President Sarkozy Says European Commission Exceeds Mandate by Meddling in Ukraine Arms Supplies

PARIS, October 23 (Sputnik) - Issues of foreign policy and arms supplies to Ukraine go beyond the mandate of the European Commission, which is primarily a...

The EU must be careful not to foment military escalation in Ukraine, Sarkozy said.The European Commission's president said on Friday that the EU intended to continue financing Ukraine in 2023, planning to allocate up to 18 billion euros ($17.7 billion).While European countries have claimed that they are not a party to the conflict in Ukraine, the EU has been delivering weapons and providing funds for the Kiev regime. Moscow has repeatedly rebuked western countries for their hypocrisy, warning that their military supplies to Kiev only prolong the conflict.

