Ex-President Sarkozy Says European Commission Exceeds Mandate by Meddling in Ukraine Arms Supplies
PARIS, October 23 (Sputnik) - Issues of foreign policy and arms supplies to Ukraine go beyond the mandate of the European Commission, which is primarily a political organization, former French President Nicolas Sarkozy said on Sunday.
"First of all, the European Commission is a political institution. I do not understand under what article of the European agreements European Commission President Ursula] von der Leyen can justify her competence in terms of arms procurement and foreign policy?" Sarkozy told the French weekly Le Journal du Dimanche.
The EU must be careful not to foment military escalation in Ukraine, Sarkozy said.
"The only thing that the Europeans are hearing today is the allocation of additional billions for the purchase of weapons. More weapons, more deaths, more war! We are hostages of miscalculations, exaltation, irritation and thoughtless actions. We are balancing on the edge of a volcano," Sarkozy said.
© AP Photo / Efrem LukatskyA Ukrainian soldier carries a U.S.-supplied Stinger as he goes along the road, in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region Saturday, June 18, 2022
The European Commission's president said on Friday that the EU intended to continue financing Ukraine in 2023, planning to allocate up to 18 billion euros ($17.7 billion).
While European countries have claimed that they are not a party to the conflict in Ukraine, the EU has been delivering weapons and providing funds for the Kiev regime. Moscow has repeatedly rebuked western countries for their hypocrisy, warning that their military supplies to Kiev only prolong the conflict.