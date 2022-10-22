https://sputniknews.com/20221022/ukraines-pm-threatens-europe-with-migration-tsunami-unless-kiev-gets-more-weapons-1102534488.html

Ukraine’s PM Threatens Europe With 'Migration Tsunami' Unless Kiev Gets More Weapons

Ukrainian PM Denis Shmygal threatened Europe with a "migration tsunami" if western countries don't deliver air defense systems. In his interview to the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, Shmygal claimed that Russia wants to create a refugee crisis in Europe.Russia started precision strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure in October after Kiev targeted the Crimean Bridge with a terrorist attack. Ukraine claimed that at least 30% of its power plants have been destroyed.Moscow has repeatedly lambasted western countries for their weapon supplies to Kiev, noting that they are deeply involved in the conflict, and by assisting the Ukrainian regime, they only escalate proceedings. In addition, Russia noted that the weapons sent by the West are used against civilians. Kiev has frequently targeted Donbass civilians, where it has been waging an eight-year-long war against the republics of Donetsk and Lugansk.

