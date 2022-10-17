EU Greenlights Training Mission for Ukraine Troops, New Military Aid Package
11:18 GMT 17.10.2022 (Updated: 11:37 GMT 17.10.2022)
© AP Photo / Virginia MayoUkraine and European Union flags hang together on the exterior of the building prior to an extraordinary plenary session on Ukraine at the European Parliament in Brussels, Tuesday, March 1, 2022
© AP Photo / Virginia Mayo
Being updated
The European Union's foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, had told reporters upon arrival in Luxemburg on Monday that he expected the EU foreign ministers to approve a new tranche of aid to Kiev and a training mission for Ukrainian soldiers.
European Union Foreign Ministers have given the green light at their meeting in Luxembourg to a mission to train around 15,000 Ukrainian troops. Besides signing off on establishing the Military Assistance Mission for Ukraine, they also approved a further €500 million in European Peace Facility funding for Ukraine.
🗺 #FAC | ✅ Foreign ministers have approved an EU Military Assistance Mission #EUMAM to help train #Ukraine's armed forces, as well as further €500 million in European Peace Facility #EPF funding for Ukraine.#EU2022CZ— EU2022_CZ (@EU2022_CZ) October 17, 2022
More ⬇️https://t.co/LgySezD7Rxhttps://t.co/nfvO1pNwSN pic.twitter.com/wXBjMAvAua
"The aim of the mission is to contribute to enhancing the military capability of Ukraine’s Armed Forces to effectively conduct military operations," stated the European Coincil in its press release, adding:
"In response to Ukraine’s request for military support, EUMAM Ukraine will provide individual, collective and specialised training to Ukraine’s Armed Forces, including to their Territorial Defence Forces, and coordination and synchronisation of member states’ activities supporting the delivery of training."
"The EU Military Assistance Mission is not just a training mission, it is clear proof that the EU will stand by Ukraine for as long as is needed," Josep Borrell, High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, stated.