EU Greenlights Training Mission for Ukraine Troops, New Military Aid Package

The European Union's foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, had told reporters upon arrival in Luxemburg on Monday that he expected the EU foreign ministers to... 17.10.2022, Sputnik International

European Union Foreign Ministers have given the green light at their meeting in Luxembourg to a mission to train around 15,000 Ukrainian troops. Besides signing off on establishing the Military Assistance Mission for Ukraine, they also approved a further €500 million in European Peace Facility funding for Ukraine."The aim of the mission is to contribute to enhancing the military capability of Ukraine’s Armed Forces to effectively conduct military operations," stated the European Coincil in its press release, adding:

