China's Xi Jinping Secures Third Term as Head of Communist Party

The 20th Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC), which wrapped up on Saturday, elected a new CPC Central Committee of 205 people 23.10.2022, Sputnik International

Xi Jinping has been elected for a third term as head of the Communist Party of China (CPC), according to the decision of the CPC' Central Committee, as reported by the state-run Xinhua news agency. He also secured a third term as Chairman of the Military Council of the CPC Central Committee, in what came after the 20th Congress of the CPC wrapped up on Saturday.

