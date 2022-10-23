https://sputniknews.com/20221023/chinas-xi-jinping-secures-third-term-as-head-of-communist-party-1102540799.html
China's Xi Jinping Secures Third Term as Head of Communist Party
China's Xi Jinping Secures Third Term as Head of Communist Party
The 20th Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC), which wrapped up on Saturday, elected a new CPC Central Committee of 205 people 23.10.2022, Sputnik International
Xi Jinping has been elected for a third term as head of the Communist Party of China (CPC), according to the decision of the CPC' Central Committee, as reported by the state-run Xinhua news agency. He also secured a third term as Chairman of the Military Council of the CPC Central Committee, in what came after the 20th Congress of the CPC wrapped up on Saturday.
04:11 GMT 23.10.2022 (Updated: 04:30 GMT 23.10.2022)
He also secured a third term as Chairman of the Military Council of the CPC Central Committee, in what came after the 20th Congress of the CPC wrapped up on Saturday.