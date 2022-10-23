International
Breaking News: China's Xi Jinping Secures Third Term as Head of Communist Party
Xi Jinping has been elected for a third term as head of the Communist Party of China (CPC), according to the decision of the CPC' Central Committee, as reported by the state-run Xinhua news agency. He also secured a third term as Chairman of the Military Council of the CPC Central Committee, in what came after the 20th Congress of the CPC wrapped up on Saturday.
04:11 GMT 23.10.2022 (Updated: 04:30 GMT 23.10.2022)
Being updated
The 20th Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC), which wrapped up on Saturday, elected a new CPC Central Committee of 205 people
Xi Jinping has been elected for a third term as head of the Communist Party of China (CPC), according to the decision of the CPC' Central Committee, as reported by the state-run Xinhua news agency.
He also secured a third term as Chairman of the Military Council of the CPC Central Committee, in what came after the 20th Congress of the CPC wrapped up on Saturday.
