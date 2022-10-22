https://sputniknews.com/20221022/xi-jinping-closes-20th-national-congress-of-communist-party-of-china-1102523106.html

Xi Jinping Closes 20th National Congress of Communist Party of China

The closing session was chaired by CPC General Secretary Xi Jinping, and attended by 2,300 delegates from across China, representing 96.7 million CPC members.The delegates unanimously approved a resolution on the report of the CPC Central Committee of the 19th convocation, a resolution on the report on the work of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection of the 19th convocation and a resolution on amendments to the party charter. The Congress also approved the composition of the CPC Central Committee of the 20th convocation, as well as the new composition of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection.The first meeting of the CPC Central Committee of the 20th convocation will be held on Sunday. The plenum will appoint the senior leadership of the party — members of the political bureau and the political bureau's standing committee — which will govern the country in the next five years. Chinese Leader Xi Jinping is expected to be elected for a third term as CPC General Secretary.

