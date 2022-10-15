https://sputniknews.com/20221015/china-to-guarantee-own-food-and-energy-security-cpc-congress-spokesperson-says-1101881030.html

China to Guarantee Own Food and Energy Security, CPC Congress Spokesperson Says

BEIJING (Sputnik) - Chinese authorities intend to continue to effectively ensure national food and energy security, stability of production and supply chains...

China will continue to "strengthen structural reforms in the supply sector, focus on increasing effective demand, effectively ensure food and energy security, stability of production and supply chains," Sun said at a press conference on the eve of the opening of the Congress.The spokesperson added that China intends to implement a new development concept in accordance with the action program and the main policy directions that will be determined by the Congress.The Congress will open on October 16 at 10:00 a.m. local time (02:00 GMT) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. The event will be attended by more than 2,200 delegates from all over China, representing over 96 million Chinese Communist Party (CPC) members. The Congress will summarize the results of the CPC's five-year work and outline the goals that the party and the country will strive to achieve in the next five years.After the Congress closes, the first plenum of the CPC Central Committee of the 20th convocation, which will appoint the senior leadership of the party — members of the political bureau and the political bureau's standing committee, will be held. Observers believe that the current CPC Secretary General Xi Jinping will remain in office for a third term.

