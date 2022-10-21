https://sputniknews.com/20221021/hungary-to-oppose-any-attempts-to-severe-economic-ties-between-europe-and-china-fm-says-1102489835.html

Hungary to Oppose Any Attempts to Severe Economic Ties Between Europe and China, FM Says

Hungary to Oppose Any Attempts to Severe Economic Ties Between Europe and China, FM Says

Budapest have been urging the EU leadership to stick to pragmatic policies, as the bloc is suffering from economic hardships, including record-high inflation... 21.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-21T09:45+0000

2022-10-21T09:45+0000

2022-10-21T09:45+0000

world

hungary

china

eu

europe

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107944/32/1079443284_0:106:2048:1258_1920x0_80_0_0_8ed23bb891c524a9be221a266f0c7b82.jpg

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto warned on Thursday that his country would be turning down any attempts to sever economic relations between the EU and Beijing.The minister previously held talks with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, noting that only third parties are interested in the deterioration of EU-China ties.His statement comes after reports suggested that the foreign ministers of the bloc were advised to toughen their stance against Beijing by the European External Action Service, which called China an "all-out competitor."This is not the first time the issue of cooperation with China has been the focus of the European agenda. For example, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz found himself in the spotlight after reports suggested he was backing the purchase of a foothold in Hamburg port by the Chinese state-owned shipping company Cosco. The move brought harsh criticism from other parties in the German governing coalition - the Free Democratic Party and Greens, saying the deal is a huge risk. At the same time, the head of Germany’s foreign security service BND warned that the country should not be "painfully dependent" on China.

hungary

china

eu

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

hungary, china, eu, europe