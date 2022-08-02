https://sputniknews.com/20220802/germany-to-unveil-new-china-strategy-in-2023-foreign-minister-says-1098049447.html
Germany to Unveil New China Strategy in 2023, Foreign Minister Says
BERLIN, (Sputnik) - Germany is reviewing its strategy on China and will make the new posture public sometime next year, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said... 02.08.2022, Sputnik International
US House of Representatives speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived in Taipei earlier on Tuesday, despite warnings from China that the United States was "playing with fire." Beijing sees Taiwan as its territory and any unauthorized visit to the island in the South China Sea as a challenge to its One-China policy.
BERLIN, (Sputnik) - Germany is reviewing its strategy on China and will make the new posture public sometime next year, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said in New York on Tuesday.
"China's remarks on Taiwan raise a serious question. It's not in our interest to let China acquire extreme economic clout in the region. We will look into this issue as we work on a new China strategy that will be published next year," she said.
US House of Representatives speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived in Taipei
earlier on Tuesday, despite warnings from China that the United States was "playing with fire."
Beijing sees Taiwan as its territory and any unauthorized visit to the island in the South China Sea as a challenge to its One-China policy.