https://sputniknews.com/20221020/indian-sports-minister-responds-to-pakistans-threat-of-pulling-out-of-next-years-cricket-world-cup-1102457002.html

Indian Sports Minister Responds to Pakistan's Threat of Pulling Out of Next Year's Cricket World Cup

Indian Sports Minister Responds to Pakistan's Threat of Pulling Out of Next Year's Cricket World Cup

Secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Asian Cricket Council (ACC) head Jay Shah's remarks that India's cricket team will not visit... 20.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-20T12:58+0000

2022-10-20T12:58+0000

2022-10-20T12:58+0000

india

sport

minister

sports ministry

pakistan

pakistan

cricket

cricket

tournament

pullout

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/14/1102460028_0:145:1426:947_1920x0_80_0_0_5329f0f5882c35470bec9ca006a9f91c.jpg

Indian Sports Minister Anurag Thakur reacted strongly on Thursday to Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) threat to pull out of next year's Cricket World Cup in India following Jay Shah's statement regarding the 2023 Asia Cup.Thakur added that the possibility of the Indian cricket team traveling to Pakistan hasn't been completely ruled out but the chances of that happening are minuscule. He claimed that the Indian government was concerned about the security of the country's cricketers in Pakistan and will only make its decision after assessing the threat perception over there.Earlier this week, Shah was slammed by several former Pakistani cricketers, including former captain Younis Khan, legendary batter Saeed Anwar, and ex-allrounder Shahid Afridi among others. Shah triggered the criticism by stating that the Men in Blue would not travel to Pakistan for the Asia Cup and instead the tournament would be moved to a neutral venue.On the other hand, the PCB called Shah's remarks unilateral, and surprising. The Pakistan cricket body went on to state that the BCCI secretary's remarks could lead to a vertical split in the Asian and international cricket community.The huge controversy comes at a time when the two sides are preparing for an epic battle set to take place on Sunday.The Rohit Sharma-led Team India and Babar Azam's boys meet in a blockbuster T20 World Cup clash in Melbourne at the iconic MCG this weekend, with both sides looking to end their drought in the elite competition. India won their maiden and only T20 World Cup title in South Africa in 2007 while Pakistan accomplished the feat in 2009. Since then, both teams have failed to add a single title to their trophy cabinet.

https://sputniknews.com/20221006/nepal-cricket-teams-former-skipper-sandeep-lamichhane-arrested-in-kathmandu-amid-rape-accusations-1101565576.html

pakistan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

sport, minister, sports ministry, pakistan, pakistan, cricket, cricket, tournament, pullout