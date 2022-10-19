https://sputniknews.com/20221019/indias-decision-not-to-tour-pakistan-for-asia-cup-sparks-outrage-pcb-threatens-world-cup-pull-out-1102072216.html

India's Decision Not to Tour Pakistan for Asia Cup Sparks Outrage, PCB Threatens World Cup Pull-Out

India’s cricket team last toured Pakistan in 2008 to feature in the Asia Cup, while Pakistan's last trip to India was in 2016 for the T20 World Cup. Meanwhile... 19.10.2022, Sputnik International

Secretary of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Jay Shah's comments that the Indian cricket team will not tour Pakistan for next year's Asia Cup has sparked an outrage in the neighboring country, with many former Pakistani players slamming the decision.Jay Shah is also the current president of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), the continental cricket body comprising India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan that organizes the Asia Cup.Notably, both India and Pakistan have hosted the Asia Cup once in the past. While India organized the event in 1990-91, Pakistan did the same in 2008.Following the uproar over Shah's remarks, the PCB came out with a statement on Wednesday hinting at pulling out of the 2023 ODI World Cup in India. "The overall impact of such statements have the potential to split the Asian and international cricketing communities, and can impact Pakistan's visit to India for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 and future ICC Events in India in the 2024-2031 cycle," the statement added.Among those voicing their concerns over the BCCI decision were legendary Pakistani batter Saeed Anwar, former mercurial all-rounder Shahid Afridi, and ex-captain Salman Butt. The former cricketers, in fact, called for a tit-for-tat from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), asking the nation's top cricket body to boycott next year's ODI World Cup in India.Besides Anwar, Afridi, and Butt, Pakistani fans also took to social media to hit out at Shah for his statement. "If India does not come to Pakistan for the Asia Cup, then Pakistan should also boycott the World Cup 2023 in India & announce it now. If you don't play one world cup then won't come doomsday. For God's sake take a stand, show some honor and dignity," a Pakistani supporter said on Twitter."BCCI decided that India won't travel to Pakistan for 2023 Asia cup and now it's time for Ramiz Raja to take some stand and boycott World Cup 2023 in India. Enough is enough!!" another stated.

