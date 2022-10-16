https://sputniknews.com/20221016/ben-wallace-reportedly-mulled-by-rebel-tories-as-truss-replacement-1101890997.html

Ben Wallace Reportedly Mulled by Rebel Tories as Truss Replacement

Little more than a month after taking over the office of British Prime Minister, Liz Truss appears to be in peril as rebellious Tory MPs are plotting to get rid of her, the Sunday Mirror reported.The group of MPs purportedly want Secretary of State for Defence Ben Wallace as their new leader and PM, with Rishi Sunak reinstated as Chancellor. Amid the political and market turmoil sparked by Truss’s fiscal plans that led her to fire her finance minister, Kwasi Kwarteng, and reverse major parts of her tax-cutting Growth Plan, some 120 Tories have purportedly already sent in letters of no confidence in Liz Truss to Sir Graham Brady. They want the chair of the influential backbench 1922 Committee to convince Truss this week to “leave quietly,” according to the outlet.Ben Wallace, 52, is regarded by the alleged plotters as the sole Cabinet minister capable of taking over as PM, with one source cited as saying:As for ex-Chancellor Sunak, the Tory insider added:“And getting Rishi back would calm the bond markets and strengthen the pound.”Ahead of the Tory leadership race this summer, Ben Wallace was viewed as an early favourite to succeed Boris Johnson, but he chose not to stand. However, when asked at this month’s Tory conference in Birmingham whether he would consider running for leader, Wallace said: “I don’t rule it out.”Ever since Truss and Kwarteng unveiled their unfunded tax-slashing mini-budget on September 23, sending the markets into turmoil with the pound sterling collapsing, the Tories have faced disastrous polls. After the recent government U-turns on the economic package and the sacking of Kwarteng, the numbers have been only getting worse. Based on recent polls, Electoral Calculus would give the Tories just 85 seats compared to Labour’s 471 if there was a vote now. The emboldened Labour party leader, Sire Keir Starmer, wrote in the Sunday Mirror, saying:Labour Deputy Leader Angela Rayner added: Accordingly, there has been growing concern within the Tory party, with senior MPs reportedly planning to meet on Monday to discuss the prime minister’s future. Some want Liz Truss to step down within days, underscoring that she is now “in office but not in control”. According to the outlet, from 15 to 20 former ministers and senior MPs have been invited to a “dinner of grown-ups”, convened by leading supporters of Rishi Sunak, to plan how to remove Truss.While a vote of no confidence among Conservative lawmakers is one mechanism to remove the party leader, current unwritten rules of the backbench 1922 Committee say such a vote cannot be held until September 2023. This is because a new leader gets a "grace period" of a year before they can be “challenged.”However, the committee, which sets the rules for selecting and changing a leader, could remove this restriction if there was sufficient pressure from within the party. Under the current rules, 15 percent of the Conservative Party's 356 lawmakers would have to write a letter to the Chairman of the 1922 committee requesting a confidence vote.This comes as Sir Graham Brady will be forming a new 1922 executive on October 18. Former vice-chair Nusrat Ghani had departed after being appointed Minister of State at the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy by Truss.One route reportedly being mulled by the rebels is to increase the number of MP nominations a contender requires from 20 to more than 50 percent of the 356-strong Parliamentary party. This could ensure there is only one name on the final ballot.MPs have also ostensibly speculated that getting former leadership rivals Rishi Sunak and Penny Mordaunt on a joint ticket could get past the 100 vote threshold.Truss’s premiership “hangs by a thread," according to ex-Tory leader William Hague, while former Treasury minister David Mellor suggestd that she is “undoubtedly toast.”A source familiar with the rebel MPs conversations told the Sunday Mirror:

