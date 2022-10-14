https://sputniknews.com/20221014/liz-truss-could-be-ousted-faster-than-it-takes-lettuce-to-rot-bookies-say-1101848772.html

Liz Truss Could Be Ousted Faster Than It Takes Lettuce to Rot, Bookies Say

Liz Truss Could Be Ousted Faster Than It Takes Lettuce to Rot, Bookies Say

With Truss’ personal ratings not looking particularly good, the UK Conservative Party as a whole may end up facing disaster during the next general election in... 14.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-14T13:09+0000

2022-10-14T13:09+0000

2022-10-14T13:09+0000

liz truss

ouster

prospects

viral

uk

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/06/1100456118_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_20771c87775c16a77121917d8b387fc3.jpg

Having become the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom only last month, Liz Truss’ approval rating is already plummeting as her government struggles to deal with all the woes plaguing the British economy.Last week, The Guardian reported that the personal ratings of truss are even worse than those of her predecessor Boris Johnson at the height of the Partygate scandal, and recent polls suggest that her Conservative Party may well be on the way to a crushing defeat at the next general election.Now, bookies in the UK offer 6-1 odds that Liz Truss may be ousted in 35 days, “the time it takes a lettuce to decay”, according to the Daily Star, who even launched a live stream on YouTube featuring a picture of Truss and a head of lettuce in order to follow that race in real time.“What's the difference between Liz Truss and the Titanic? One sank just weeks after starting out, coming second to an iceberg. And the other is the Titanic,” the newspaper quipped.Liz Truss’ government has been catching flak in recent weeks as people in the United Kingdom have to deal with the cost-of-living crisis, with energy prices soaring and prospects of blackouts during winter looming on the horizon.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

liz truss, ouster, prospects, uk