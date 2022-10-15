https://sputniknews.com/20221015/very-mindful-of-value-brits-turn-to-frozen-food-amid-soaring-inflation-1101872884.html
'Very Mindful of Value': Brits Turn to Frozen Food Amid Soaring Inflation
‘Very Mindful of Value’: Brits Turn to Frozen Food Amid Soaring Inflation
Earlier this week, statistics released by Kantar Worldpanel showed that grocery inflation in the UK hit 13.9%, the highest level since the firm started tracking data in 2008.
British consumers have embarked on a new strategy of buying frozen food, such as vegetables, pies and meats, in order to save money amid ever-increasing energy and grocery price tags, Bloomberg has reported.According to the news outlet, UK shoppers switching to long-lasting goods is a trend that is already in place in Tesco Plc's, the UK's largest grocer, as well as rivals J Sainsbury PLC and Iceland Foods.

Richard Walker, managing director at Iceland Foods Ltd, a UK supermarket chain headquartered in Deeside, Wales, told Bloomberg that Brits are currently "very mindful of value".

"Frozen food is cheaper and there's less waste - and budgets are very squeezed now," he added.

The developments come as the UK suffers the highest grocery price inflation in four decades, according to estimates by the international company Kantar Worldpanel.

Western sanctions on Russia and decisions by UK energy giants BP and Shell to halt crude oil shipments since the outbreak of the Ukraine conflict have sent prices at the British pumps soaring, with a knock-on effect on other goods. The US and its allies slapped packages of sanctions on Moscow shortly after Russia launched its special operation to demilitarize and de-Nazify Ukraine.
Earlier this week, statistics released by Kantar Worldpanel showed that grocery inflation in the UK hit 13.9%, the highest level since the firm started tracking data in 2008.
British consumers have embarked on a new strategy of buying frozen food, such as vegetables, pies and meats, in order to save money amid ever-increasing energy and grocery price tags
, Bloomberg has reported.
According to the news outlet, UK shoppers switching to long-lasting goods is a trend that is already in place in Tesco Plc’s, the UK’s largest grocer, as well as rivals J Sainsbury PLC and Iceland Foods.
Richard Walker, managing director at Iceland Foods Ltd, a UK supermarket chain headquartered in Deeside, Wales, told Bloomberg that Brits are currently “very mindful of value”.
“Frozen food is cheaper and there’s less waste - and budgets are very squeezed now,” he added.
The developments come as the UK suffers the highest grocery price inflation
in four decades, according to estimates by the international company Kantar Worldpanel.
Western sanctions on Russia and decisions by UK energy giants BP and Shell to halt crude oil shipments since the outbreak of the Ukraine conflict have sent prices at the British pumps soaring, with a knock-on effect on other goods. The US and its allies slapped packages of sanctions on Moscow shortly after Russia launched its special operation
to demilitarize and de-Nazify Ukraine.