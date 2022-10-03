https://sputniknews.com/20221003/uk-energy-regulator-says-country-faces-blackouts-due-to-shortage-of-gas-reports-say-1101451788.html

MOSCOW, October 3 (Sputnik) - UK energy regulator Ofgem said that some power plants in the country could stop operating as the United Kingdom is facing a gas...

energy crisis in europe

uk

gas

blackout

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/03/1101451633_0:86:3335:1962_1920x0_80_0_0_edff38af470d9d81726fe1edcb775cc4.jpg

The UK may declare a gas supply emergency that could cut off supplies to some gas-fired power plants, rendering them unable to generate electricity, The Times said in a report, citing the regulator.The announcement of the emergency is likely to heighten fear of blackouts because the UK relies on gas-fired power plants for the largest share of its electricity supply, the newspaper added.Under power industry rules in the UK, power plants will be forced to pay fines if they fail to deliver as much energy as promised, the outlet said, adding that the gas shortage should be addressed as soon as possible to prevent impacts on electricity and gas systems safety.In this regard, some owners of gas-fired power plants say that they are concerned about possible penalties and therefore limit the advance sales of electricity, which leads to higher energy prices, the outlet read.According to the newspaper, Ofgem added that the upcoming winter will be "more challenging than last year."Europe is currently facing a massive energy crisis due to the sanctions imposed on Russia after it launched a military operation in Ukraine.

uk, gas, blackout