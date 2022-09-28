https://sputniknews.com/20220928/uk-food-price-inflation-reaches-record-106-in-september-retail-consortium-says-1101299496.html

UK Food Price Inflation Reaches Record 10.6% in September, Retail Consortium Says

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Food price inflation in the United Kingdom has reached a record 10.6% in September, the SkyNews broadcaster reported on Wednesday, citing... 28.09.2022, Sputnik International

In August, UK food inflation stood at 9.3%. Meanwhile, prices for fresh food products rose by 12.1% year-on-year. In addition, inflation for long-term storage products, such as pasta and tinned tomatoes, reached a record 8.6%, up from 7.8% in August, which is the fastest rate of increase for the category, according to the broadcaster.Last week, the Bank of England raised its interest rate by 50 basis points to 2.25% from 1.75% per annum — the highest level since December 2008. According to the bank's forecasts, the annual inflation will reach its peak in October and will be slightly less than 11%.

