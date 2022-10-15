https://sputniknews.com/20221015/new-transitional-government-formed-in-chad-1101877962.html

New Transitional Government Formed in Chad

New Transitional Government Formed in Chad

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A new transitional government has been formed in Chad, the office of President Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno said on Saturday. 15.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-15T11:34+0000

2022-10-15T11:34+0000

2022-10-15T11:34+0000

africa

chad

idriss deby

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/0f/1101877816_0:257:2731:1793_1920x0_80_0_0_7138cda06efd7c1406c457d070fb1ad1.jpg

On Tuesday, the office of the president said that Chadian Prime Minister of the transitional government Albert Pahimi Padacke resigned after the completion of the "first phase of the transition period." Saleh Kebzabo, one of the leaders of the opposition in Chad, was appointed as the new prime minister.The statement added that a number of ministers retained their positions, in particular, the heads of departments responsible for national defense, state security, finance, and energy.In April 2021, long-ruling Chadian President Idriss Deby Itno died from wounds sustained in clashes with rebels from the Front for Change and Concord in Chad. Following his death, the country's military established the Transitional Military Council set to rule for 18 months until new elections were held.The council was headed by 37-year-old General Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno, the son of the late president. As that deadline approached, a nationwide forum organized by General Deby set a new 24-month time frame for holding the elections and proclaimed him Chad's interim president on October 8.

chad

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

chad, idriss deby