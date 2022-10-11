https://sputniknews.com/20221011/chads-prime-minister-resigns-to-pave-way-for-new-government-presidents-office-says-1101734504.html

Chad's Prime Minister Resigns to Pave Way for New Government, President's Office Says

Chad's Prime Minister Resigns to Pave Way for New Government, President's Office Says

Chad's Prime Minister of the transitional government, Albert Pahimi Padacke, resigned to pave the way for a new government after the country...

Earlier in the day, Padacke handed in his resignation at a meeting with Deby, who was sworn in as president for the transition period on Monday.In April 2021, long-ruling Chadian President Idriss Deby Itno died from wounds sustained in clashes with rebels from the Front for Change and Concord in Chad. Following his death, the country's military established the Transitional Military Council set to rule for 18 months until new elections were held.The council was headed by 37-year-old General Mahamat Idris Deby Itno, the son of the deceased president. As that deadline approached, a nationwide forum organized by Deby junior set a new 24-month time frame for holding the elections, and proclaimed him Chad's interim president on October 8.

