https://sputniknews.com/20221014/russia-and-us-exchanged-data-on-number-of-strategic-offensive-weapons-1101855216.html

Russia and US Exchanged Data on Number of Strategic Offensive Weapons

Russia and US Exchanged Data on Number of Strategic Offensive Weapons

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Moscow and Washington exchanged notifications in September on the number of strategic offensive weapons under the Strategic Arms Reduction... 14.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-14T15:07+0000

2022-10-14T15:07+0000

2022-10-14T15:07+0000

russia

russia

us

new start treaty

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/12/1089195630_0:0:3077:1731_1920x0_80_0_0_f3467aad43df013a5a866749072682f6.jpg

It also gave the total number of strategic offensive weapons of Russia and the United States as of September 1.The number of strategic offensive weapons claimed by the United States does not take into account 41 heavy bombers B-52H, as well as other weapons that must be taken into account in accordance with the agreement, it noted.In addition, four ICBM (intercontinental ballistic missile) silo launchers, which the US has renamed "training silos," are also not taken into account.Signed in 2010, the New START is a nuclear arms reduction treaty between Russia and the US, which aims at halving the number of strategic nuclear missile launchers. It was set to expire last year, however, the two sides managed to find a common ground and approved a prolongation of the accord for five more years without renegotiating any of its terms.

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, us, new start treaty